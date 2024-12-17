‘She will not be missed!!!’: Donald Trump continues his Canada assault as Finance Minister resigns and Trudeau faces tipping point

If what the MAGA was hoping for when voting for Donald Trump was four years of chaos where America loses its closest allies and only upends the scale of global uncertainty further, then they couldn’t have picked a better candidate.

We are still weeks away from Trump officially assuming his role as America’s 48th president, but his desire to be a ruler, not a leader is already sending everything haywire. Perhaps the biggest domino effect of his current aggressive steps is the unstable status of the government in Canada, where finance minister Chrystia Freeland has resigned from her post over her spat with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — after which, he tried to demote her — a conflict apparently resulting from Trump’s threat of heightened tariffs on imported Canadian goods, worries regarding how it will impact Canada’s economy, and the best way to deal with the impending tariffs.

Of course, hoping the upcoming POTUS will deal with this sudden update from the United States’ neighboring ally with tact and professionalism is more far-fetched than Trump simply self-combusting one day from the uncontainable force of his bigoted thoughts. In fact, shame is on you if you expected better from a man who told a leader of a nation that his country would be better off being the U.S.’s 51st state and then, proceeded to cook the dumbest plan to invade said country.

Repeating his attempt at insulting Canada by calling it a “state,” Trump vomits his vitriol towards Freeland herself, who has been a vocal opponent of Trump’s proposed tariffs, and appropriately outspoken as to why he should not be allowed to proceed unchecked.

Chrystia Freeland's departure is a loss for Canada and a win for the Kremlin, she is one of the largest defenders against Putin's expansionism; was able to ward off Trump's attacks during his 1st term, he called her a "Nasty Woman" while legions of bots attack her daily. pic.twitter.com/mJwIbkLwWv — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) December 16, 2024

While Trudeau’s popularity and likeability have reportedly been on a steady decline for some time now, the credit for the current tremors tearing apart his government goes to Trump alone.

In her resignation letter, addressed to Trudeau, Freeland cautioned that Canada “today faces a grave challenge.

“The incoming administration in the United States is pursuing a policy of aggressive economic nationalism, including a threat of 25 per cent tariffs. We need to take that threat extremely seriously. That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war. That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment.”

The “costly political gimmicks” Freeland criticizes are most probably the extremely costly policies the prime minister proposed, like sending a cheque of $175 to Canadians earning less than C$150,000 in a year. The policy, if passed, would be a drain of C$4.65 billion on the federal government at a time when the country’s deficit is steadily growing.

The next piece just waiting to topple over in this havoc the President-elect has unleashed? Justin Trudeau himself. In reaction to Freeland’s resignation, the PM has been asked to resign from his post, and his opposition is pressing for a federal election as soon as possible to remove him.

Boy Canada seems f**ked. #PMJT will probably resign and then what? An election called and it looks like the odious Pierre Poilievere will be the next PM. What a sad state of affairs. The wanna-be mini-trump will be kissing butts and working hard to make Canada the 51st state. Ugh pic.twitter.com/UIgqcc65i7 — Black Dog After Dark (@BlackDogVideo) December 16, 2024

Trump’s disrespectful trolling of Canada and the mayhem he has unleashed stems from his agenda to pressure the country’s administration to re-double their efficiency in border security, as well as to put a stop to fentanyl exports to the U.S. And Trump’s tiny mind, hopped up on exceptional power and resources, believes forcing the government of Canada into doing what he thinks is right is the perfect method.

As of now, Trudeau faces the ultimate dilemma — made beyond worse by the tariff threats. He had already been a topic of immense frustration for Canadians who were no longer finding it possible to gulp down his broken promises amid the debilitating economy. But Trudeau’s longest and closest ally not only resigning but openly revealing their disagreement, and airing an ominous certainty that Trudeau’s government won’t live to see another term, does seem to be the blow he may never recover from, at least not in time.

