Donald Trump plots illegal Canada invasion, verifying that he’s dumber than doornails

When Donald Trump suggested Canada should just bow down to his dictatorship and become the U.S.’s 51st state, it induced nervous laughter. Now, the soon-to-be president has stomped out the remaining doubts by revealing his plot to invade Canada… and confirmed that all Prime Justin Trudeau (and the rest of his country) needs to do is point and laugh at America’s upcoming barely sentient leader.

When Donald Trump won the election and started picking the most disgusting and vile creatures in America to run the country, he professed his undying love for corruption and greed. The man is completely and dangerously blinded by power — a fact that was bolded in neon when his response to Trudeau on how the former’s insane tariff rates would affect Canada and U.S. relations was to advise the former to give up its status as a country.

But power is not a promise of brain cells, and the former/future president of the United States is out to prove that he is still the same twitchy little orange man running low on intelligence. How? Well, he not-so-subtly declared his intention to illegally invade and dominate Canada. Hold on to that sharp intake of breath, because if this is how the ferret-wearing can of moldy gravy plans to take over America’s key ally and defense partner, then Canada and its inhabitants can just kick back and relax with a beer.

An idiot’s idiot, ain’t he?

What dear (very) old, AI-generated Trump is proudly staring at is the Matterhorn, which is not in Canada. Either his team is equally drunk on the power he is yet to assume, or has just given up on correcting his ramblings, because the upcoming 48th president of the United States of America didn’t just threaten his country’s biggest ally with invading its borders, but did so while proudly flaunting his foolery.

The topic of Trump even having the option to set foot in Canada has been discussed at length a few months ago, ever since he became a convicted felon — a label that effectively nullifies an individual’s right to enter the second largest country in the world. Though there are a multitude of loopholes out there that would afford Trump entry, clearly, he is adamant about living up to his reputation as one dimwitted greedy orange apparition.

Just so Trump knows, unlike the MAGAs he brainwashed into worshipping him, those in Canada are in no mood to play host to him or his cronies.

But all jokes aside, it is a worryingly plausible and widely-held fear that Trump is just a mouthpiece in his current debilitating state, and those he is hiring to top positions — if not those in the Kremlin — are the ones running the show. Yes, he is making visibly bonkers plans and trolling a country’s PM with flimsy threats. But who is prompting Trump’s increasingly unhinged choices to steer their puppet in the direction they want? What is stopping them from stripping America of all its true allies, and leaving it at the mercy of dictators?

