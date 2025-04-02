Adam Kinzinger flames Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ and reveals why we should really be worried about tariffs

Liberation Day is here and while that may sound like a positive thing it’s anything but. That is the name Donald Trump has decided to label today, the day the U.S. implements the dreaded tariffs that could plunge the country into economic turmoil and it seems there are very few sane voices left to speak the truth, Adam Kinzinger is one of those voices.

Recommended Videos

Trump has been threatening Tariffs since before he was sworn in on January 20th. Since then it feels like it’s become one of the most used words in the English language as more and more people look into exactly what a tariff is and how it’s going to affect the U.S. economy.

The president has somehow convinced people that raising the prices for imported goods will somehow benefit the country. He’s used his tariffs to try and get concessions from U.S. trading partners while simultaneously providing an incentive to buy domestically. While that sounds good for America it really isn’t.

Adam Kinzinger explains why Trump’s plan is bad

Donald Trump may feel like this is a foolproof plan but it seems most don’t agree with him. Yesterday, Adam Kinzinger uploaded a video on his YouTube account in which he claims the president was pushing misinformation regarding the tariffs. He disputes the claim that a tariff is a tax on a foreign country, which Trump has claimed in the past, and explains that prices will go up for the American consumer.

Trump’s tariffs = a TAX on YOU while Congress stays silent. This isn’t Liberation Day – it’s taxation without representation.https://t.co/uoCpwyKG1z — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) April 1, 2025

Kinzinger calls it “taxation without representation” which couldn’t be more accurate — Donald Trump is bringing in a hefty new tax and Americans will have to foot the bill without having any say in the matter.

This isn’t even new information, this has been known for months, and yet Trump insists on going ahead with his plan regardless. Kinzinger also calls out congress for standing by and doing nothing about the matter — why does it feel like everybody is simply sleepwalking into this completely avoidable trainwreck?

Trump is playing with fire

Donald Trump’s policy risks starting a trade war with America’s allies or even worse: another recession according to financial experts. While people like Kinzinger continue to spread the facts and call for action it feels as though there is nothing that can be done to prevent the disaster that is about to happen.

Right now, we don’t know the exact details of Trump’s tariff proposal. All we can do is hope that it’s not too extreme or that the experts are wrong and the president’s plan somehow works out. While admitting Trump was right all along wouldn’t feel great it would be a lot better than the possible alternative for the American people.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy