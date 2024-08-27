Robert F. Kennedy Jr. surprised many on Friday, Aug. 23, when he dropped out of the political race and threw his support behind convicted felon Donald Trump.

RFK Jr. had previously been running as an Independent, but it seems that just wasn’t working out for him, so now he’s had a change of heart, much to the chagrin of many of his close allies and even some family members. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. marched out on stage to join Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump at a rally in Arizona to the tune of the Foo Fighters hit, “My Hero” a mere hour after he withdrew from the race.

His decision has certainly had an effect on his social circle and the lives of those around him, including his wife, Cheryl Hines, known and beloved by fans of Curb Your Enthusiasm. The actress has been on the receiving end of criticism due to her complacency over her husband’s political standing.

The politician has also lost friends because of his choice to back Trump. RFK Jr. has been friends with actor William Baldwin for a very long time, but now that’s over, as the brother of Alec Baldwin spoke out against the Trump-supporting Independent. To be honest, I probably would have cut him off as soon as I found out about the whale-beheading stuff.

What did Billy Baldwin say about RFK Jr.?

I have known Bobby Kennedy Jr. for decades.

We were friends.

I loved his politics.

His speeches inspired me.

We were neighbors.

Our kids were friends.

We carpooled the kids to school for a few years.



Bobby Kennedy has had presidential ambitions his entire adult life.



In 2006,… pic.twitter.com/Be6JGWn5i2 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) August 25, 2024

The actor, known for 90s blockbusters such as Backdraft and Flatliners, took a shot at RFK Jr., releasing a statement on social media announcing he would be cutting all ties with his former friend. His post starts out emphasizing how close Robert and Billy were, “We were friends. I loved his politics. His speeches inspired me.”

Baldwin also states that his friend was set on getting into office before accusing him of abandoning his principles by joining leagues with Trump. He finishes by cutting all ties with his former friend, saying, “I completely disavow and dissociate myself from Robert Kennedy Jr.”

There’s a lot to digest here; Baldwin also includes a quote from the joint statement released by Robert’s brothers and sisters in which they call his decision to back Trump “a betrayal of the values that our father and family hold most dear.” So it seems like the general consensus is that old Bob screwed up royally in an attempt to grasp a small speck of power.

Despite their long-standing friendship, it seems Baldwin simply can’t overlook Robert’s drastic shift in politics, to the point that he’s willing to permanently cut him off. While many responding to the post commended the actor for sticking to his principles, others responded by calling Baldwin’s statement embarrassing and criticizing him for ending a friendship over a difference of opinion.

Imagine being so weak-minded that you would abandon family and friends over political differences.



Anyone who thinks this way, regardless of their political views, is emotionally unstable.



America is the land of ideas and freedom of thought; we should embrace differing… — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) August 25, 2024

Despite the criticism, Billy is standing by his word, claiming he won’t compromise his “ethics, values, morals, principles, character, integrity, loyalty, truth, facts, democracy,” for a friendship with the politician. It’s good to see that someone is willing to stand by their morals, something RFK Jr. would never be able to understand.

