‘Wow. So disappointed’: Stephen King unleashes his hot take on what Joe Biden needs to do next, and not everyone agrees

With the upcoming presidential election looming, a variety of fellow politicians, regular civilians, and celebrities continue to offer up individual opinions. In the past, Stephen King has delivered a handful of eye-catching thoughts, but his latest hot take might have been the ultimate straw that stirred the pot.

Over on his X account, where the majority of his hot takes are deliberately pasted for his millions of followers to see, the acclaimed horror novelist made no bones about his current opinion regarding Joe Biden and what he firmly believes the current Commander in Chief needs to do next. “Joe Biden has been a fine president,” King started off, although the end of his sentence took an opposite direction, with the author insisting that it’s time for Biden “to announce he will not run for re-election.”

Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it’s time for him—in the interests of the America he so clearly loves—to announce he will not run for re-election. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 8, 2024

As to be expected, a hot take that scorching is certainly enough to warrant an unfolding of opinions and criticism — which is exactly what happened the moment it was posted on the social media platform. In mere minutes, replies under King’s tweet were chock-full of fellow Democratic voters insisting that they are “disappointed” with the author’s stance on the matter.

Of course, King’s remarks are definitely not the first of its kind, with a plethora of voters and politicians throughout the Democratic Party feeling worried about the health and well-being of President Biden after several mishaps during the first debate with Donald Trump. Following the debate, a fair amount of Democrats have speculated as to whether or not the party should nominate a different candidate before voting in November, although it’s clear that not everyone agrees with that controversial choice.

Either way, King remains secure and confident in his own opinion, which he is absolutely entitled to. Then again, when you have Elon Musk replying in the comment section with “even King is voting for Trump,” being critical of Biden at this point is probably a slippery slope to navigate.

