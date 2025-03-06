‘Enough is enough’: Kate Middleton offers Prince William with an ultimatum as she makes move to mend Royal Family

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry were once a picture of sibling camaraderie because of the warm friendship they shared after the Princess of Wales tied the knot with the Duke of Sussex’s brother, Prince William, in 2011. But that was before Prince Harry’s dramatic exit from royal life. Middleton was previously the stabilizing force for the once-tight bond between the royal siblings, and she would often act as the peacemaker.

Recommended Videos

However, since Prince Harry left the Royal Family to live with Meghan Markle and their children in the U.S., Middleton has reportedly been left heartbroken over the bitter estrangement between her husband and his younger brother. For years, there have been reports about how the brothers’ relationship has become irreparable. But now it seems Middleton has had enough of it, as reports emerge of her bold attempts to mend fences — even if it might ruffle feathers within the monarchy.

According to insiders who spoke with Closer this month, Middleton orchestrated a surprise meeting between the warring brothers during the Wales family’s recent trip to Mustique in February. The ultra-private Caribbean island, known for shielding its high-profile visitors from prying eyes, reportedly became the setting for a reunion between Prince Harry and his estranged relatives. But while Kate had high hopes for reconciliation, the results were far from the fairy tale ending she had hoped for.

Prince Harry just made a surprise appearance with Kate Middleton https://t.co/YBTRzH6Ttp pic.twitter.com/CKaVOt6vZJ — TIME (@TIME) April 25, 2019

“Kate reached out to Harry a couple of months ago when they were discussing his upcoming trip to the UK, and told him their plans to go to Mustique over half term,” one source told the outlet. “She said it might be a good opportunity for him to see her, William and the children and have some privacy away from prying eyes every time he’s in the U.K.”

Surprisingly, given the trouble he caused for the Royal Family with his interviews, media projects, and memoir Spare, Prince Harry allegedly agreed to see his brother and the rest of the family. “Harry agreed but didn’t confirm he was flying out until he was in Canada for the Invictus Games, so it was all very last minute. He flew in for a hurried visit and stayed at a friend’s villa close to where Kate and William were staying.”

According to the insider, Prince Harry was welcomed by Middleton with open arms. The Princess of Wales was delighted to be reunited with her formerly closest member of the Royal Family, apart from her husband. Sadly, Prince William seemed hesitant to bury the hatchet and make peace with his brother.

“Kate invited him over for lunch the day after he arrived and while he seemed very on-edge at first, he loosened up after playing around with the children and he ended up staying into the evening. Kate hoped that this would be an opportunity for them all to really talk and try to get some resolve after years of fighting,” the source said before claiming that “William was frosty the entire time and didn’t really engage.”

Nevertheless, it was a great opportunity for Middleton to catch up with Prince Harry. Closer‘s sources indicated that she was “quite tearful” during the reunion because she realized how badly she was missing her brother-in-law and how devastating it was to see that “their lives had become so fractured.” Middleton was obviously coming from a place of healing as she had some realizations about life following her cancer diagnosis in March of last year.

BREAKING: Kate Middleton reveals she's been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy



Doctors had discovered the cancer following her abdominal surgery in January pic.twitter.com/TMopGIFcUD — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) March 22, 2024

“Kate was a little more subdued when Harry left — making it clear how torn she felt between wanting to reconcile with Harry and being happy he came and of course, her loyalty and love for William. After Harry’s visit, she told William that ‘enough is enough’ and that he really has to try to work towards forgiving his brother. If the last year has taught her anything, it’s that life is too short,” explained the insider.

However, when the outlet reached out to Prince Harry’s camp to address the new revelations, they flatly denied that the reunion happened. According to them, the former senior royal went straight home after the Invictus and did not go to Mustique to see Middleton and his brother, Prince William. It seems the reunion Middleton to hoped for was never meant to be, depending on who you beleive.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy