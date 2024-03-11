Does Kate Middleton have cancer?

Despite the obvious ethical issues some have regarding the British Royal family, they have always been a source of fascination. Especially, at present, Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife.

The two caused tabloid fever when they first started dating two decades ago. William was expected to marry someone of equal station as the future King of England. However, after meeting Kate in college, the two fell in love and disregarded convention. While she was a commoner in the eyes of the crown, the two tied the knot in 2011. Since then, the couple has welcomed three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis.

If it is even possible, Middleton has inspired more obsession in recent months. In January 2024, the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery that Good Morning America reported was planned. While this claim came straight from Kensington Palace, celebrity fans have become suspicious about her health. She has been rarely seen in public, making many wonder if there is more to the story than is being revealed to the press.

What is Kate Middleton’s health status?

Kate’s well-being has been a source of speculation since early 2024. The Palace remains tight-lipped on exactly what the Princess’ surgery had pertained to. But things got even stranger when they released a photo in honor of Mother’s Day in the U.K. At first glance, the photo of Kate with her children seems fairly innocuous. But outlets quickly put out a kill order on the controversial photo. The Associated Press reported to ABC that there were concerns about it not being authentic.

“At closer inspection, it appears that the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards. The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.”

But while many on the internet have been invested in a Kate Middleton conspiracy, there is still no confirmation about her status, and no information on what her surgery was specifically for. However, there is confirmation about another family member in the Royal Family.

After ascending the throne as the King of England, King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. The type of illness he has was not disclosed, but he expressed thanks to the good wishes of the Commonwealth, per USA Today.

“In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth.”

Following the treatment of Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and scrutiny due to the Crown’s colonial history, the monarchy has been under fire as of late. But fans continue to support them in these times of crisis.