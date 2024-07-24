‘Going down faster than Lauren Boebert at a truck stop’: Here’s how Donald Trump’s poll numbers are looking following Kamala Harris’ ascension to Democratic nominee

The Democrats have finally made the decision many saw coming and it’s already having a positive effect on their election campaign.

In recent weeks many had been expressing doubt over Joe Biden’s ability to continue serving for another term as president of the United States. In fact, many doubted his ability to see it through to the election in November, especially after his weak performance at the first presidential debate which saw him rambling, going off on tangents, and staring into space.

Well the doubters were right. When all is said and done, him standing down and allowing Kamala Harris to take over was the right decision and it gives the Democrats the best chance of winning this election.

And nothing has proven that point more than the recent poll numbers which might have the Republicans quaking in their boots. As X user @AllThatsWell put it, “Trump’s numbers are going down faster than Lauren Boebert at a truck stop.”

Since Kamala entered the race, Trump's numbers are going down faster than Lauren Boebert at a truck stop. pic.twitter.com/4Ty7hdvn6i — QuietRioter☀️ (@AllThatsWell) July 22, 2024

What are the polls saying?

While the tide has yet to completely turn, (Trump still has a majority in polls from Fox and CBS) it’s certainly looking promising for the Democrats. Polls from other sources indicate that Harris is gaining support, and in some cases, has even surpassed Trump. The Marist poll found that nearly 90% of respondents agreed that Biden leaving the race was the right move. Could we be witnessing the downfall of Donald Trump at long last? And at the hands of Kamala Harris no less.

Users chimed in with replies to the post with one pointing out that a majority of former members hand-selected for Trump’s cabinet have refused to endorse him, including former Vice President, Mike Pence.

Out of over 40 of the best advisors available in the country, hand selected by Trump himself: 40 out of 44 former members of Trump's cabinet, including his own VP, Refused to endorse Donald Trump. Let that sink in. — Don Landis Jr (@DeoDon) July 23, 2024

Others took the opportunity to mock Lauren Boebert because why the hell not? She’s on of the biggest jokes in American politics right now.

Are you sure about that? Lauren Boebert goes down pretty damn fast, in the theater she's even faster with her stroke.



Actually, nobody beats Lauren. — Monique (@hostofthings) July 23, 2024

You have to admit, Republican reps seem to be getting pretty desperate now that the game has changed. Could it be that they actually feel threatened by Harris? Just look at the ridiculously irresponsible and downright dangerous post made by Greene on July 23. Pointing fingers and accusing democrats of trying to assassinate Donald Trump, they’re really pulling out all the stops and it seems there are no depths they won’t sink to to try and get into power.

The recent polls indicate we’re heading in a good direction especially considering how risky a move swapping the candidates out was. You also have to consider the fact that Trump has gained a lot of support after the assassination attempt, but whether that support lasts remains to be seen.

