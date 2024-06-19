U.S. President Joe Biden attends a roundtable session entitled "Africa, climate change and development" on day one of the 50th G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia on June 13, 2024 in Fasano, Italy. The G7 summit in Puglia, hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the seventh held in Italy, gathers leaders from the seven member states, the EU Council, and the EU Commission. Discussions will focus on topics including Africa, climate change, development, the Middle East, Ukraine, migration, Indo-Pacific economic security, and artificial intelligence. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

What’s wrong with Joe Biden?

Some are saying he's losing it, others are saying footage of him 'freezing' was taken out of context.
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|
Published: Jun 19, 2024 05:45 am

There are a lot of ways to tackle this. President Joe Biden is often seen as aloof and spacey, and concerns for his health (and ammo for his opponents) were in full view recently when the president seemingly paused on stage and had to be prodded by former President Barack Obama to exit. Is Biden okay? It’s a question that unfortunately doesn’t have an easy answer.

Recommended Videos

The June 15 fundraiser where the incident in question happened was packed with stars and raised more than $30 million for the president’s campaign, but it didn’t quell any ongoing rumors about his health. Obama, Biden and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel spent about half an hour on stage bantering about the election. The “pause” happened as Biden was walking off the stage.

So there’s some stuff going on here. Firstly, former President Donald Trump jumped right on the video, showing a grainier version, and saying, “Is this really who you want to be your president?” However, the video making the rounds was selectively edited, per ABC News.

The Biden campaign, dealing with the fallout from the clip, released footage from a different angle. That shows Biden clapping, pointing, and giving thumbs up before standing there for about seven seconds before Obama grabs his arm and gently leads him offstage. The official explanation is that “the President taking in an applauding crowd for a few seconds.”

Look. There shouldn’t need to be an official explanation. Obviously Biden is very old, but it can be hard to separate fact from fiction when it comes to these kinds of things, and we can’t conclusively say whether the guy is senile or not. Human nature is to pretty much take things at face value without doing the research necessary to see if something is true or not. This is the real evil of social media – that it can spread untruths faster than they can be debunked.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said footage of Biden looking old and aloof are “cheap fakes” done by Republicans, and that they show “everything that we need to know about how desperate, how desperate Republicans are here.”

A Kimmel spokesperson also called the footage “nonsense.” “Attendees in the front were shouting at him, and President Biden was trying to hear them,” he told the AP. “It’s as simple as that.”

The event also featured cameos from some of Hollywood’s elite, including Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Barbra Streisand. Both Biden and Obama pressed the issue that this election would be uncomfortably close and that it was pertinent they defeat Trump.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jon Silman
Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'
twitter