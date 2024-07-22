‘It’s as if Justice and Karma teamed up to choose the fighter’: The Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump tug-of-war has begun, and there’s already a clear winner

Donald Trump accepted his presidential nomination at the RNC 2024 with starry eyes, dreaming of defeating Biden. But three days later, Joe Biden willfully dropped out of the presidential race, instead endorsing the VP Kamala Harris for the presidential position. This sent Trump and his keyboard warriors into an irritated frenzy, since the chances of Trump winning have now reduced drastically.

Recommended Videos

Regardless of the candidate changing, the Red-Blue war in the United States has continued. Only, it has turned into a tug of war with both teams throwing insults at each other, trying to pull their chances down (too much for healthy politics, America). While some now question Kamala Harris’ accomplishments to be considered a good President, or worse, her eligibility due to her race and roots, some believe she’s the perfect warrior against Trump’s criminal army.

Former acting U.S. attorney Jack Smith points out the perfect (non-)parallels between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

Kamala Harris is a prosecutor.



Donald Trump is a criminal.



Kamala Harris is a woman.



Donald Trump is a misogynist who openly brags about taking away women’s rights.



Kamala Harris is black.



Donald Trump is a race baiting bigot.



It’s as if Justice and Karma teamed up to… — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) July 22, 2024

After reactions poured in by the thousands to Joe Biden’s stepdown and Kamala Harris’ possible nomination, it seems the Democrats seem more positive about their win. The reasons? Jack Smith (@7Veritas4) has put it together perfectly in his X post on July 22. While everyone agrees that Kamala Harris would be a stronger candidate against Donald Trump in comparison to the seemingly infirm Biden, Jack Smith has given concrete reasons why Kamala should win. His post read:

“Kamala Harris is a prosecutor. Donald Trump is a criminal. Kamala Harris is a woman. Donald Trump is a misogynist who openly brags about taking away women’s rights. Kamala Harris is black. Donald Trump is a race-baiting bigot. It’s as if Justice and Karma teamed up to choose the fighter to take him down once and for all.”

To break it down, Kamala Harris was an attorney for over a decade, early in her career. She served as the 27th District Attorney of San Francisco from Jan. 2004 to Jan. 2011, followed by her appointment as the 32nd Attorney General of California from Jan. 2011 to Jan. 2017. As for Donald Trump? His crimes are not in the shade anymore, having been convicted on 34 felony counts. It’s the Prosecutor vs. the Felon now.

An expert speaking to CNN recently also highlighted how Kamala is the perfect candidate against Trump. She quite literally checks out all the evils of the red-hat leader:

“She prosecuted sex predators. He is one, She shut down for-profit colleges that swindled Americans. He was a for-profit college – literally. He’s owned by the big banks. She’s the attorney general who beat the biggest banks in America and forced them to pay homeowners $18 billion.” (via Mint)

If this isn’t how we know there’s a clear winner, then there’s no way we can. Nevertheless, supporters, celebrities, and the Democrats themselves seem optimistic about their win now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy