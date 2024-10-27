‘She wants to be me so bad’: Amber Rose just accused Beyonce of stealing because 2024 is not done being insane

Amber Rose didn’t get enough of the media when she embraced MAGA. So, she decided to go against none other than Beyoncé. Rose spiced things up by accusing Beyoncé of stealing her Republican National Convention (RNC) speech.

Recommended Videos

Yes, you read that right. Rose is accusing the queen of stealing. Beyoncé joined Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Houston where she gave a heartfelt speech. Beyoncé told the crowd she wasn’t there as a celebrity but as a mother who cared deeply about the world her children and all children will inherit. Clearly a fan, Rose watched The Shade Room’s post of Beyoncé’s speech and found some parts to be familiar. Being who she is, Rose didn’t have the patience to not say anything.

We can understand where Rose is coming from. Both women spoke passionately about motherhood during their speeches. Beyoncé shared a message of unity: “I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.” Rose, in her own moment at the RNC, spoke about the role of her children: “But most importantly, I’m a mother. My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe, and giving them an opportunity for a better life. “That’s something that unites all American parents, whether we’re Republicans, Democrats, Conservatives, or Liberals.”

So, does Beyoncé really “wanna be” Amber Rose? The only common theme in both speeches is motherhood. But Rose missed the point of Beyoncé’s speech. Beyoncé was talking about unity, freedom, and the hope for a world where children can grow up seeing their full potential realized. She was talking about a prosperous future, a future where her daughter could prosper. And she was saying that Harris could provide that for Americans. Rose was talking about safety, and that’s the main difference.

Attacks against Beyoncé don’t go unnoticed. Fans quickly joined in, dismissing the accusation as a reach. Some even found the suggestions laughable. One X user took the liberty to answer Rose on Beyoncé behalf. “Oh. Oh, no she doesn’t. No. She does not want to be you. I’ll answer for her on this,” wrote @Botaccount4sure. Another user pointed out how being delusional is not a surprising trait for MAGA supporters. And we have to agree; thinking that Beyoncé would steal a speech is truly absurd.

Being completely delusional is on brand for MAGA. — Coen for Kamala (@coenand) October 26, 2024

Rose’s behavior is really in tune with how Trump cronies act. Whenever they see Kamala and Trump promote the same policy, they are quick to scream “copycat Kamala.” This happened when Kamala proposed removing taxes on tips. It’s true that Trump came up with the policy first, but that doesn’t mean that Harris copied it. Taxing tips is something that most people won’t agree with, so it’s reasonable that both candidates will implement this policy in their campaigns. Trump’s cronies act as if Trump comes up with the best policies and Kamala just copies them. It makes sense, however, seeing as how Trump actually does squat, so his supporters need something to hold on to.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy