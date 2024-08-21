‘Silly old guy’: Mark Ruffalo breaks down what rising sea levels mean for Donald Trump and his beloved Mar-a-Lago

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo has been on one as of late, taking to X to smash Donald Trump in a way only the Hulk can. In his latest post about the convicted felon he refers to Trump as a “silly old guy,” while bashing him for his frankly ridiculous outlook on climate change.

To be fair, Trump doesn’t exactly need someone like Mark Ruffalo to make a mockery of him as he does a pretty good job of that himself, but it still warms my cold heart every time an A-list celebrity talks smack about him online. Donald isn’t exactly the sharpest tool in the shed, and he’s come out with some real blunders in the past; does anyone remember during the whole COVID fiasco, when Trump suggested injecting disinfectant and ingesting hydroxychloroquine to treat the illness? Remember how that led to at least one death as well?

The point is, Trump isn’t very smart, and he keeps making the most monumentally stupid statements and although people probably shouldn’t listen to him, they do. He’s been a climate change denier for a while, or at least a climate change skeptic, which already tells you everything you need to know about his level of intelligence. Remember, this is the guy who repeatedly claims that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are “low IQ” individuals.

What did Donald Trump say?

Anyways, his most recent statement regarding climate change really ruffled Ruffalo’s feathers. Talking to Elon Musk during that very peculiar and cringe-inducing X interview on August 12th, the former president claimed that there would be one benefit to climate change: “more waterfront property.” First of all, even if that were the case, that is the slimmest of silver linings, and it would be such a small consolation prize considering all the other terrible effects climate change would have that it’s not even worth mentioning.

No silly, you won’t have more ocean front property because there will be less land—meaning there will be less ocean front. We will, however, have more ocean covering the land. Which will suck for you because Mar-a-Lago will be gone. Silly old guy. https://t.co/BLgHZoXk4H — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 20, 2024

Second of all, as Ruffalo points out, this won’t actually create more waterfront property because there will be less land! Sure, there will be more water, and areas that originally weren’t by the water will be when the sea levels rise, but overall, we’ll lose more than we’ll gain, for example, Trumps precious Mar-a-Lago estate.

So yes, Donald Trump is indeed a “silly old guy,” but he’s more than that, he’s dangerous, because people believe the words he says. This man is single-handedly bringing down the collective IQ of the entire country – every time I hear him speak I can feel my brain cells self-destructing. I mean, can you actually believe that someone who would say something as foolish as that has an actual real shot of becoming president of the U.S. for the second time!

Unfortunately climate change is real, it’s happening, and it’s going to be bad for the planet no matter what Donald Trump says. Let’s just hope when the time comes this November, the candidate who we know will take the threat seriously is voted in, because even the Hulk wouldn’t be able to beat climate change.

