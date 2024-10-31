‘SCARLET WITCH MOVIE IS COMING TOGETHER’: Marvel may be playing coy about Wanda’s fate but the ‘Agatha All Along’ ending told us everything we needed to know

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 9.

The Agatha All Along finale dropped some major clues about what’s next for the Maximoff family, which Marvel comics enthusiasts immediately picked up on, and it could mean good news for Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

Many hopeful Marvel fans tuned into Agatha All Along hoping to get some clarity about Wanda’s whereabouts after she was crushed under Mount Wundagore in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. While the show didn’t confirm she’s still alive, it did seem to rule out the idea that she is gone for good through multiple callbacks to her character and ambiguous comments from Agatha. Still, Scarlet Witch fans weren’t too pleased with the show using the popular superhero to draw in viewers, without the proper payoff.

“Y’all really spent the entire season using Wanda’s “death” as a gag and didn’t even have the balls to confirm or deny it in the finale that’s some punk ass s***,” one particularly unhappy fan complained. “Milking Wanda the entire series to completely ignore the question as to whether or not she’s still alive,” said another viewer. “They used Wanda’s name in every episode and trailer to promote this show, teasing her status as dead or alive, just to never give us any confirmation,” a third protested.

A bit of perspective, however, may paint a different picture. You see, Agatha turning into a ghost at the end of Agatha All Along wasn’t just a random way to allow her to continue playing a part in Billy’s story. This is actually a storyline plucked right from the comics, wherein a ghostly Agatha helps Wanda cross the Witches’ Road.

What Agatha’s ghost means for Scarlet Witch’s future in the MCU

Image via Marvel Studios

The appearance of Agatha in her ghostly form at the end of Agatha All Along is a good omen for Scarlet Witch’s return to the MCU as it’s a direct nod to the eponymous 2015 comics by James Robinson.

In this series, Agatha comes back from the dead after being killed by Wanda to mentor her in her journey to save the cosmic entity Witchcraft from being destroyed by the cosmic entity Chaos. While making their way down the Witches’ Road, the two meet Wanda’s biological mother, Natalya, who brings Agatha back to life.

The so-called “covenless witch” will continue to stay close to the Maximoff family, with the final moments of Agatha All Along teasing a quest for Wanda’s other son and Billy’s twin, Tommy, which is expected to take place either in the upcoming Vision Quest show, or throughout the rumored upcoming Wiccan series, and possibly the rumored upcoming Scarlet Witch film. Aubrey Plaza’s character from the Disney Plus show, Rio Vidal/Lady Death, is also rumored to make further appearances in the MCU.

While Marvel will most likely not be adapting this storyline verbatim, choosing instead to make Agatha Billy’s mentor, the mere presence of her ghost suggests a purposeful scheme to get fans of the comics to make this connection and get excited about Scarlet Witch’s return.

The witchcraft and wizardry side of the franchise, also known as “Wandaverse,” has become incredibly popular with the fandom, so Kevin Feige and co. will definitely want to continue betting on this web of powerful, magical characters, starting with the queen.

