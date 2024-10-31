Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Kathryn Hahn in 'Agatha All Along'
Image via Disney Plus
Category:
Marvel
Movies
News
TV

‘SCARLET WITCH MOVIE IS COMING TOGETHER’: Marvel may be playing coy about Wanda’s fate but the ‘Agatha All Along’ ending told us everything we needed to know

We see what you're doing, Marvel.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Oct 31, 2024 12:02 pm

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 9.

Recommended Videos

The Agatha All Along finale dropped some major clues about what’s next for the Maximoff family, which Marvel comics enthusiasts immediately picked up on, and it could mean good news for Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

Many hopeful Marvel fans tuned into Agatha All Along hoping to get some clarity about Wanda’s whereabouts after she was crushed under Mount Wundagore in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. While the show didn’t confirm she’s still alive, it did seem to rule out the idea that she is gone for good through multiple callbacks to her character and ambiguous comments from Agatha. Still, Scarlet Witch fans weren’t too pleased with the show using the popular superhero to draw in viewers, without the proper payoff.

“Y’all really spent the entire season using Wanda’s “death” as a gag and didn’t even have the balls to confirm or deny it in the finale that’s some punk ass s***,” one particularly unhappy fan complained. “Milking Wanda the entire series to completely ignore the question as to whether or not she’s still alive,” said another viewer. “They used Wanda’s name in every episode and trailer to promote this show, teasing her status as dead or alive, just to never give us any confirmation,” a third protested.

A bit of perspective, however, may paint a different picture. You see, Agatha turning into a ghost at the end of Agatha All Along wasn’t just a random way to allow her to continue playing a part in Billy’s story. This is actually a storyline plucked right from the comics, wherein a ghostly Agatha helps Wanda cross the Witches’ Road.

What Agatha’s ghost means for Scarlet Witch’s future in the MCU

Wiccan and Agatha's ghost in Agatha All Along finale
Image via Marvel Studios

The appearance of Agatha in her ghostly form at the end of Agatha All Along is a good omen for Scarlet Witch’s return to the MCU as it’s a direct nod to the eponymous 2015 comics by James Robinson.

In this series, Agatha comes back from the dead after being killed by Wanda to mentor her in her journey to save the cosmic entity Witchcraft from being destroyed by the cosmic entity Chaos. While making their way down the Witches’ Road, the two meet Wanda’s biological mother, Natalya, who brings Agatha back to life.

The so-called “covenless witch” will continue to stay close to the Maximoff family, with the final moments of Agatha All Along teasing a quest for Wanda’s other son and Billy’s twin, Tommy, which is expected to take place either in the upcoming Vision Quest show, or throughout the rumored upcoming Wiccan series, and possibly the rumored upcoming Scarlet Witch film. Aubrey Plaza’s character from the Disney Plus show, Rio Vidal/Lady Death, is also rumored to make further appearances in the MCU.

While Marvel will most likely not be adapting this storyline verbatim, choosing instead to make Agatha Billy’s mentor, the mere presence of her ghost suggests a purposeful scheme to get fans of the comics to make this connection and get excited about Scarlet Witch’s return.

The witchcraft and wizardry side of the franchise, also known as “Wandaverse,” has become incredibly popular with the fandom, so Kevin Feige and co. will definitely want to continue betting on this web of powerful, magical characters, starting with the queen.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.
linkedin