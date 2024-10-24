‘The AUDACITY’: Marvel fans are not having it with ‘Agatha All Along’ disrespecting a legacy character

After we finally found out what has been going on with Billy Maximoff over the last three years in episode 6 of Agatha All Along, the anticipation for this week’s episode was through the roof. But, while the path to a Wanda Maximoff return may have appeared straightforward now that her son is back in the picture, Marvel and series creator Jac Schaeffer have other plans, and fans aren’t happy.

In a conversation that teetered between contempt and solidarity, Billy and Agatha got to discuss their newfound information about one another. When the witch asked him whether he was on the road just to get close to her and get more information about his mom aka her “ex-best friend,” Billy countered with “I’ll get what I want at the end of the road. And she’s not my mom. I have a mom.”

As you can imagine, Wanda fans were not pleased with this disrespect, especially after all that the Scarlet Witch went through in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to get her children back. “Did this boy really just say Wanda isn’t his mom after this lady destroyed all of Kamar-taj looking for him and his brother??? the AUDACITY,” one fan protested.

Others joined in with various versions of internet memes where at least one person is outraged and another is getting whacked. “PLEASE DONT PISS ME OF BILLY,” “BILLY WHEN I GET MY HANDS ON YOU!,” and “WATCH THAT ——- TONE BOY!,” Agatha All Along viewers screamed.

did this boy really just say wanda isn’t his mom after this lady destroyed all of kamar-taj looking for him and his brother??? the AUDACITY#AgathaAllAlong #AgathaAllAlongBash pic.twitter.com/jTlE8tAK0q — Honeyflowerr (@Marcelinevamp33) October 24, 2024 “she’s not my mom” PLEASE DONT PISS ME OF BILLY #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/Re1Pi2AedH — sam (@filmsnat) October 24, 2024

Most were heartbroken that Billy and Wanda’s stories had led them to this moment when neither of them ever really had a choice. The line may hurt to hear for those who witnessed his mother’s suffering in her last two Marvel Cinematic Universe outings, but it is a completely understandable thing for Billy to say. After all, he is still struggling with his identity after his body was chosen as a vessel for Billy to be reincarnated when its previous owner, William Kaplan, died in a car crash tangentially caused by the implosion of Wanda’s Hex spell on Westview.

We know that Billy has no memory of his life pre-crash, whether as Wanda’s son or as Rebecca Kaplan’s son. Still, the latter, played by Orange Is the New Black‘s Maria Dizzia in the show, is the person who has been raising him for the past three years, and the former is the one responsible for turning his life upside down, however intentionally. It’s normal to host some resentment about that.

Most importantly, that comment from Billy doesn’t tell the whole story because, seconds after, he asked Agatha whether “Wanda Maximoff” (he used her full name just to further drive the point home) was really dead. The witch began by saying “yes” only to correct herself with a mischievous “no,” and eventually settling on a vague “maybe.” Although it may not sound like it, that’s the clearest answer we’ve had in ages about Wanda’s status, and it’s making us optimistic that those rumors about a Scarlet Witch solo movie may materialize. In the meantime, could we expect an appearance from the queen of the MCU at the end of the Witches’ Road?

We’ll find out when the last two episodes of Agatha All Along hit Disney Plus, Oct. 30.

