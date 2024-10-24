‘Nobody is doing it like her’: Move over, Sam Raimi, there’s only one person allowed anywhere near Marvel’s Scarlet Witch movie

If the rumors are true and Marvel really is developing a solo Scarlet Witch movie as we speak, then there is only one person for the job. Fans of the character and the now monikered “Wandaverse” want WandaVision and Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer to be this project’s sole creative mind.

Throughout the two shows she’s created, Schaeffer has proven to deeply and thoroughly understand both Wanda’s character and the world that surrounds her. 2021’s WandaVision is largely considered one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best television shows yet, with 2024’s Agatha All Along trailing not very far behind. The latter’s most recent episode, which tapped into the same kind of emotional depth viewers had latched onto with WandaVision, erased any doubts left that Schaeffer needs to be given the reigns to the Scarlet Witch film.

“Marvel needs to hand over all creative decisions to Jac Schaeffer. Nobody else is doing it like her,” one fan commented over a very appropriate image of Agatha leading lady Kathryn Hahn slow clapping. Viewers have called the show’s seventh episode, written by Gia King and Cameron Squires, and directed by Schaeffer herself, “one of the best episodes of any Marvel TV series so far,” “the best episode of any TV show this year,” and a “masterclass.” “I trust no one else but Jac Schaeffer to do the Scarlet Witch movie,” another Schaeffer-head argued.

Schaeffer has a knack for magic. With Agatha All Along, she has fleshed out the concepts introduced in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, officially introducing all kinds of witchcraft in the MCU, and developing its lore with a real sense of care and respect. The women of Agatha have all battled their fair share of demons because of their powers, and, as they’ve walked the Witches’ Road, they have grown as both witches and people, honing their talents and embracing their potential for both good and evil.

Schaeffer’s writing, as proved in both of her shows, possesses a kind of groundedness and humanity that has been severely lacking in the MCU ever since its world began growing in ways too fantastical and ambitious for most to be able to contain or fully grasp. Schaeffer, however, has the key to it all: focus on character.

On the internet, the compliments continued to pour in. “Her direction here was impeccable,” one X user praised, with another adding “Jac writing and directing this episode, linking all of Lilia’s premonitions together in such a beautiful way.”

The first word of an upcoming Scarlet Witch film came from a September Production Weekly report, which listed a feature film titled after the beloved Marvel character and with “2026” as its status — whether that means a potential production start date or a potential release date, we’re not sure. WandaVision and Agatha All Along fans will be pleased to hear that the same document also advanced that Jac Schaeffer and fellow “Wandaverse” creative Megan McDonnell were writing and Elizabeth Olsen was, of course, returning to the role.

Fans are still holding out hope that Wanda will show her face around the Witches’ Road and be reunited with her son in the remaining two episodes of Agatha All Along, which will hit Disney Plus Oct. 30.

