Is Marvel finally committing to a ‘Scarlet Witch’ movie? The latest rumors and reports, explained

The fate of Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff has been a hot topic ever since her apparent demise in the MCU’s Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.

After her powerful, redemptive act of destroying the Darkhold and seemingly sacrificing herself, fans were left in shock, unsure of whether Wanda’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had come to an end. Despite this, rumors have been swirling about her potential return, and this time, the people want a full-on Scarlet Witch movie. But with Marvel’s upcoming Vision series on the horizon, and Agatha All Along all ready to drop, will Wanda ever grace our screens again?

Scarlet Witch’s last moments

Wanda Maximoff has been one of the MCU’s most beloved and complex characters, particularly after her transformation into the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. Throughout WandaVision and MoM, her character arc explored deep themes of loss, grief, motherhood, and trauma.

Wanda’s eventual turn into a villain in Phase 4 was easily one of the most dramatic shifts in the MCU, and while it added layers of complexity to her character, some fans felt that her villainous transformation didn’t feel right. They argued that the switch between the end of WandaVision and the Doctor Strange sequel felt disjointed and was too abrupt, leaving a sense of dissatisfaction with how Wanda’s story played out. The sad little cherry on top for these disappointed fans was her apparent death, with little indication of a return.

Is Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff coming back to the MCU?

While many thought Elizabeth Olsen’s run as Wanda Maximoff was over, recent reports hint at a potential return. Olsen herself has expressed openness to reprising the role. In a recent interview with Irish radio station FM 104, she revealed that she would love to return to the character under the right circumstances.

“It’s a character I love going back to when there’s a way to use her well and I think I’ve been lucky when I started, I was used well… and they kind of didn’t know what to do with me for a second there! If there’s a good way to use her, I’m always happy to come back.”

This alone reignited hope among fans for Scarlet Witch’s return. Adding fuel to the fire, Deadline reported on Aug. 23 that James Spader will be returning to voice Ultron in the upcoming Vision series. This report also hinted at the possibility of Elizabeth Olsen’s return, although it’s unclear whether she would reprise her role as Wanda, or portray a different character, possibly Virginia Vision.

Moreover, rumors of a Scarlet Witch solo film have also picked up steam. According to a report from Production Weekly, a movie focused on the character is allegedly slated for a 2026 release. With WandaVision writers Jac Schaeffer and Megan McDonnell attached, Olsen’s Marvel comeback seems increasingly likely.

What about Agatha All Along?

Many theories regarding Wanda’s return have centered on the upcoming Agatha All Along series. Unfortunately, current reports suggest that Wanda won’t be appearing in the show. However, there’s a chance that the series could provide some kind of update on her status, which might give fans clues about when and how she will return to the MCU. And the most hopeful Marvel fans are still holding out for a Wanda cameo in Agatha All Along. Regardless, while nothing is confirmed yet, the combination of Olsen’s own enthusiasm, rumors of a solo film, and the MCU’s upcoming Vision series suggests that Wanda Maximoff’s story may not be over just yet.

