Anthony Mackie names Sebastian Stan his least talented cast mate for three very petty reasons

Anthony Mackie might have stepped on some toes in a recent interview where he threw some shade at his forever bro Sebastian Stan. The Captain America: Brave New World actor named Stan as his least talented scene partner, and we aren’t having it. But anyone familiar with Hollywood’s favorite bromance won’t help but laugh, especially when you hear Mackie’s reasons.

Anthony Mackie takes a shot at Sebastian Stan

Just like Sam and Bucky in the MCU, Mackie and Stan love to tease each other, so when Mackie was asked a particular question during the Brave New World press tour, his answer didn’t surprise anyone.

Mackie and his Brave New World co-star, Danny Ramirez, stopped by the set of First We Feat, for an episode of Hot Ones Versus. The pair had to ask each other questions, and if the other couldn’t answer, they had to eat a spicy wing. Mackie already had Ramirez on the ropes, after fearlessly answering any questions lobbed at him, no matter who he offended, but fans really thought Ramirez had him on this one. The question read, “Rank these Captain America scene partners from most to least talented: Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Danny Ramirez.”

Unfortunately for Ramirez, Mackie was willing to welcome the smoke, and emphatically answered. “Chris Evans, Danny Ramirez, **** Sebastian Stan,” he said. Knowing how much the two love to tease each other, it wasn’t a surprise that Mackie would put Stan at the bottom of that list, just for laughs. He also went on to list his hilarious reasons for putting Stan at the bottom. “He got a Golden Globe, an Oscar nomination… he got a new girlfriend– he’s got everything.”

Keeping the bromance alive

If you’re not familiar with Mackie and Stan’s bromance, or “Stacky,” as their fans have dubbed them, his ranking of Stan at the bottom might seem mean. But, it is just a rollover of their decade-plus-long bromance, from when they first shared the screen in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. While their characters had some funny on-screen moments during the movie, it was the actor’s chemistry during the press tour and on red carpets that solidified the pairing.

They have countless inside jokes, memes, and running gags, such as Mackie’s love for Stans’s couch, Stan teasing Mackie over not being able to use social media, and Mackie fawning over Stan’s “steel blue eyes” that “let you know where home is.”

Despite constantly poking fun at each other, their friendship is undeniably full of love and support. Both actors have appeared on each other’s projects’ red carpets and shown nothing but pride for the other over their achievements. Mackie isn’t even as bitter at Stan’s Oscar nom, as he suggested in the Hot Ones Versus. After all, during another interview with On Demand Entertainment, he proudly raved about how he had a huge party planned to celebrate the nomination, regardless of whether Stan won or not.

This is a bromance that we’ll never tire of, and we’ll be eagerly waiting for the next time Mackie crashes one of Stan’s red carpet interviews.

