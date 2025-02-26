‘Daredevil: Born Again’ fans are convinced they know what the twist ‘that’s gonna upset a lot of people’ is

The reviews are in! After nearly a decade of hopeful pleading, the Man Without Fear is returning to our screens in Daredevil: Born Again. Thankfully, early viewers have been positively reviewing what the upcoming show has to offer. But while they were singing the show’s praises, fans couldn’t help but notice a frequent comment. Evidently, something devastating takes place within the show’s first few minutes, and the fans think they know what it is.

Recommended Videos

Have the fans figured out the Daredevil: Born Again plot twist?

Saw the first 2 episodes of DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN & it pulls no punches. Some bold choices are made in the first 10 minutes that I hope this story lands cause if not.. hoo boy. Would love to see more street level adult storytelling from Marvel#DaredevilBornAgain #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/NRAVnAd9nU — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) February 25, 2025

From the hints given by Cox and the show’s creators to comments from earlier reviewers, it’s clear the plot twist in the first few episodes of Born Again is no joke. But based on the little information they’ve been given, Marvel sleuths think they have a good idea of what the plot twist is and are already prematurely saying goodbye to one beloved character.

Foggy Nelson is one-half of Nelson & Murdock and Matt’s best friend since college. The duo trained to be lawyers together, and have been through thick and thin. So it makes sense to have his death be the event to kick off the show. Nelson is played by Elden Henson, who is reprising his role alongside Cox, D’Onofrio, and Deborah Ann Woll. Foggy isn’t only Matt’s best friend, but the beating heart of the show.

This rumor, suggestively backed by viewers warning us to bring our tissues, is no easy feat to stomach. What’s worse is that this traumatic twist is alleged to occur within the first 10 minutes of Born Again. The prevalent fan theory is that Fisk has something to do with Foggy’s death. As a result, this will add more tension to his relationship with Matt. In a few days, the fans will know if they’ve predicted correctly, or brace themselves for the unexpected.

Daredevil: Born Again’s return gives hope to Marvel fans

#DaredevilBornAgain directors on the show



"There's this thing that's gonna happen that's gonna upset a lot of people, it upset us too. When we signed on for the job, the decision had already been made"



Charlie Cox on the 'traumatic event'



"I'm still not convinced it's the… pic.twitter.com/IamEDJpJ4p — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 25, 2025

Daredevil debuted on Netflix in 2015 and was prematurely canceled in 2018 after three glorious seasons. Besides the amazing acting and compelling story, Daredevil was most loved for its gritty world, where anything could happen. People died brutal deaths, injuries lingered, and pain was felt through the screen.

With a little over a week to its release, Born Again isn’t only maintaining the gritty tone of its predecessor but clearly taking the darkness up a notch. Charlie Cox, in particular, teased the infamous traumatic moment to Extra TV.

At the beginning of this season, there’s a very traumatic event which is going to change Matt Murdock’s life. He’ll probably never be the same again.

If that statement alone doesn’t make you nervous, Cox did not end there.

“I’m still not convinced it’s the right thing to do, but we have to come back big and bold. You know? We’ve got to make a statement after all these years away, and what it does do is it’s a wonderful catalyst for the rest of the story.”

Now, anyone who’s seen a movie knows that when a plot point is set up to be a catalyst for the remainder of the story and the motivating force for a character, it often involves putting a loved one in danger. So, the question on every fan’s mind was, “Which character is going to die?” Daredevil: Born Again premiers on Disney+ on March 4, so we’ll just have to wait till then to find out.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy