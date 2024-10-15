‘Lies lies and more lies’: Marvel’s newest Avenger swears he hasn’t met iconic MCU star yet, but literally not a soul believes him

The MCU may have finally gotten its mojo back with Agatha All Along, but that’s still not enough to dim the hopes that a certain MCU alum will be making an appearance.

The WandaVision sequel has all the charm and excitement of its predecessor, while having an identity of its own without relying on past laurels. And one of the ways that Agatha All Along has kept fans interested was with the mystery of Teen’s identity. Now that the true identity of the mysterious goth teenager has been revealed, Joe Locke can finally be candid about his role in the show and the MCU at large. However, we’re not buying everything he’s saying.

Joe Locke claims he hasn’t met Elizabeth Olsen, and we’re not buying it

Episode 5 of Agatha All Along had more than a few shockers. From a beloved character’s death, to more insight into Agatha’s past. Finally, the Wiccan reveal was the icing on the cake.The episode, titled “Darkest Hour/Wake They Power,” revealed that Teen was actually Billy Maximoff, the grown-up son of Wanda, who we last saw as a kid in both WandaVision and the Doctor Strange sequel. The Wiccan theory was the most popular among fans for his identity, even though the show tried to misdirect us into believing that Teen was Agatha’s son.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Locke was finally able to gush about his character and the burden of keeping that secret for two long years. Locke also talked about working with Jennifer White, the same movement coach that Elizabeth Olsen had worked with for Wanda’s signature hand gestures. But when he pointed out that he has yet to meet Elizabeth Olsen herself, fans weren’t buying it. quick to call buying that story. One user on Twitter cheekily tweeted, “Joe Locke also said he wasn’t Wiccan. Lol,” while another simply wrote, “Don’t trust him,” and a third jokingly replied, “Lies, lies and more lies.”

Wanda’s connection to her children led her to become the villain of 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and everyone’s biggest question at the end of WandaVision was “What happened to the kids?” Joe Locke spoke to Entertainment Weekly about portraying Billy and the influence of both Wanda and Agatha in his life, saying, “Wanda does evil things but isn’t necessarily evil. Agatha, questionably, is evil, but there’s more to that, as well.”

The reveal we’ve all been waiting for

The theory of Teen being Wiccan was the most popular theory of his identity, and fans are feeling vindicated after the reveal. The brilliant moment saw him reveal his powers by throwing Jen and Lilia into a smoking mud pit, and then turn to the camera with an intense smolder. The episode closed with a shot of him wearing a blue headpiece similar to Scarlet Witch’s red crown while Billie Eilish’s “You Should See Me in a Crown,” played.

Episode 6 of Agatha All Along is set to explore Billy’s backstory and true reasons for wanting to walk the Road, with the midseason trailer already setting up some clues for how this will be explained. It’s clear that Agatha All Along has an exciting second half in store for us.

