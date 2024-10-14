‘I know that’s not who we think it is’: ‘Agatha All Along’ unveils first look at mystery new character, and Marvel fans are convinced Mephisto is here

Five down, and only four to go. That is, four more episodes of Agatha All Along, and four witches of dubious loyalty to each other standing between Billy Maximoff and whatever it is he seeks at the end of the Witches’ Road. Now that pagan shenanigans have seemingly been replaced by a more pronounced emotional struggle, Agatha All Along just might be due to dial it back up in a big way.

Of course, we live in a post-WandaVision world, meaning it’s not possible for a mainline MCU entry to capture one’s attention unless the possibility of Mephisto’s debut is teased. For years now, fans have been making reach after reach in hopes of connecting the necessary dots that will summon Mephisto to the franchise, but following the midseason trailer for Agatha All Along, they have something a bit more tangible to latch onto.

Indeed, during the blink-and-you’ll-miss-something montage of scenes that we can expect from the last four episodes of Agatha All Along, a mysterious, shaggy gentlemen in a large coat and a bucket hat can be seen standing menacingly in a parking garage of sorts. And like demonic clockwork, the denizens of X pounced:

A few other users have dished out other candidates for the identity of Bucket Hat Mystery Man, including Agatha’s deceased son Nicholas Scratch, the beekeeper from WandaVision, and Quicksilver impersonator Ralph Bohner (also from WandaVision), but most are convinced that that coat is hiding the shoulders of underworld royalty.

I’m going to level with you all here, there’s really not much to extrapolate from this image that could point towards one thing or the other. The creases on this man’s jacket very vaguely resemble those of an “M,” but I’ve neither the enthusiasm nor the tinfoil necessary to read into that. His hairstyle, meanwhile, isn’t completely dissimilar to that of Sacha Baron Cohen’s, who the MCU’s Mephisto will almost certainly be portrayed by.

All that to say, it might be Mephisto, it might not be Mephisto, and the world is going to continue spinning either way. So, instead, let’s focus on what we can meaningfully extrapolate.

Around the 0:33-0:34 mark, we get a glimpse of the events leading up to Billy seeking out Agatha in the first place. The reveal of Billy alone made a backstory sequence likely, as did the confirmed casting of Paul Adelstein and Maria Dizzia as Jeff and Rebecca Kaplan, but having some line on what we can expect from that scene (namely, tragedy) works great as a trailer hook.

Around the 0:48 mark, Rio’s voice echoes the words “all roads lead to me.” Marvel does realize they don’t have to keep pretending that she isn’t Death, right?

Around the 1:02-1:03 mark, we get a peek at one of the upcoming trials, which involves the gang getting dressed up in garbs inspired by some of the most famous witches in all of pop culture. What a coincidence it must be that Maleficent, a prominent Disney witch, is plunged right in the center of the frame to make her as unmissable as possible.

There’s your trailer breakdown, so let’s now look ahead to Wednesday when the next episode of Agatha All Along drops exclusively on Disney Plus, which will air a two-episode series finale on Oct. 30.

