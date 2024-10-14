‘Get ready for fireworks’: Marvel Studios just officially confirmed what we’ve all been waiting for in new spoilery teaser trailer

Marvel has finally confirmed what we knew all along about Agatha All Along, with the latest promo for the ongoing witchy Disney Plus series going so far as to namecheck a major character for the very first time.

Episode 5 ended on a major reveal, when Joe Locke’s enigmatic Teen appeared to turn against Agatha and her coven, wielding hitherto unknown magical powers and donning a very familiar blue mystical crown. Those handy hints, alongside Agatha’s comment that he was so much like his mother, seemed to announce that he was indeed Wiccan, one of Scarlet Witch’s long-lost twin sons, however the ep ended with Teen still going unnamed.

The wait is finally over, though, as this thrilling new trailer for the back-half of Agatha All Along wastes no time in assuring us Teen is just who we’ve always guessed he was. “What does Billy Maximoff want at the end of the road?” Agatha asks Locke’s character, in a never-before-seen clip from an upcoming installment.

Agatha All Along finally confirms Joe Locke is playing Billy Maximoff… We think

Beyond just confirming his real identity, the promo contains another major revelation about Teen Billy. “Power doesn’t interest me,” Billy says, in response to Agatha’s question. “I want something else, something more.”

With the Wiccan-in-the-making being uninterested in a selfish motive like Kathryn Hahn’s arch-sorceress herself, this only adds fuel to those fan theory flames that Billy is really walking the Witches Road so that he can bring his mother, Wanda, back to life. Just in time for her to start an unlikely romance with Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday? Well, that’s the current rumor, anyhow.

The only hitch to this theory is another new clip slipped into this promo. At the 0:31 mark, we see Billy in the back of a car on the road to neighboring town Eastview, where he innocently looks over at Scarlet Witch’s hex enveloping Westview. Due to the havoc the magic is causing, the car he’s in crashes off the road, and we hear Billy shouting “MOM!” Episode 3 already told us that Billy had a tough time of it when he was 13 — i.e. three years ago, aka the timeframe of WandaVision.

It sure seems like Billy Kaplan and Billy Maximoff might not be entirely the same person — are we certain Scarlet Witch is the mom that Billy wants to resurrect at the end of the road? Is Billy Kaplan a reality-warping reincarnation of Wanda’s son? Did the spirit of Billy Maximoff merge with Billy Kaplan’s body after this car crash? What if he’s not Wiccan, after all, and this trailer just dubbed Hahn saying “Billy Maximoff” over whatever the real line is?

In a show that could be on the precipice of introducing Mephisto and Death, there are some big developments to come in these final four episodes of Agatha All Along, so nothing can be taken for granted. Don’t miss them as they drop weekly in the run-up to the two-part season finale on Oct. 30.

