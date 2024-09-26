The one supernatural Marvel character more powerful than Mephisto finally just made their MCU debut

Warning: Minor spoilers for Agatha All along within.

This is the Multiverse Saga, but at the same time as expanding into other realities, the MCU has also been further exploring the supernatural side of its lore more than ever before. Werewolf by Night, Moon Knight, the upcoming (we hope) Blade, and most obviously the Scarlet Witch corner of the franchise — WandaVision, Doctor Strange 2, and now, Agatha All Along. And it’s Agatha that’s going further than any prior project.

For starters, the Kathryn Hahn-fronted spin-off is defining the rules and culture of witchery in the MCU for the first time, like introducing the concept of the Witches Road, but it’s likewise teasing some bigger revelations to come. Episode 3, for example, goes somewhere that even the Avengers movies were too scared to go. Is this a secret setup for Deadpool 4 or am I just grasping at straws?

Forget the Mephisto namedrop, Death has come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Screenshot via Marvel Television/Disney Plus

The big fan-pleasing talking point from Agatha episode 3 has to be the reference to none other than Mephisto, who viewers have been theorizing is lurking in the shadows of the MCU ever since 2021. That is a huge deal, and may well be a hint at his eventual emergence in Ironheart (of all places, according to reports). And yet the excitement surrounding the demon’s summoning is leading fans to miss the on-screen appearance of another all-powerful entity later in the same episode.

The coven’s first trial forces the witches to drink poisoned wine, which then leads them to see visions of their worst moments. For Lilia Calderu, this takes her back to her origins in medieval Sicily where she apparently witnessed the Grim Reaper itself going about its work. Due to the skeletal face and the form-shrouding cloak, it’s hard to apply a gender to this fatal figure, but there’s a good chance this is the first-ever MCU appearance of Lady Death.

Image via Marvel Comics

Lady Death, as you can probably surmise, is the personification of death in the Marvel universe and so is an even more powerful presence than Mephisto, who is *merely* a lord of Hell. Lady Death is most famous for her links to two key characters. Namely, Thanos is besotted with her and unleashes untold death and destruction across the cosmos in a bid to impress her. Hilariously, though, Death instead has the hots for Deadpool — given that Wade Wilson, due to his immortality, is the one man she literally cannot have.

Death was long suspected to show up in Avengers: Infinity War, before we found out the Russos had chickened out of adapting Thanos’ gonzo comics backstory. She’s been due an MCU cameo to make it up to her for over half a decade, then, but it turns out the best place for her was Agatha All Along all along. Now the stage is set for Thanos and Deadpool to fight over her in Avengers: Secret Wars.

