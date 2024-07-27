The 5 Deadpool villains who can upstage Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova in ‘Deadpool 4’

The critical and financial success of Deadpool & Wolverine means Deadpool 4 shouldn’t take too long to happen. When it does, Marvel Studios must choose a villain interesting enough to upstage Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova.

Recommended Videos

Deadpool & Wolverine take Wade (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) to the Void, connecting the Fox era of X-Men movies to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the Void, they meet Cassandra, the sister of Charles Xavier. Cassandra is so powerful and dangerous that the pre-Loki TVA pruned her when she was still a baby. It’s no wonder Wade and Logan’s journey of redemption eventually leads them to save the multiverse from her.

With the stakes so high for Deadpool & Wolverine, it might be hard to think of other villains who could keep things fresh and surprising for fans. However, thanks to Wade’s long history in Marvel Comics and the character’s unique fourth-wall-breaking powers, there are some candidates that would be just perfect for Deadpool 4.

T-Ray: The identity thief

Image via Marvel Comics

At the top of our list is T-Ray, a character whose very existence challenges everything Deadpool thinks he knows about himself. First appearing in Deadpool #1 in 1997, T-Ray claims to be the real Wade Wilson, asserting that Deadpool stole his identity after killing T-Ray’s wife. This complex backstory sets the stage for a psychological thriller that could deepen Wade’s hero journey, as he would have to question his own identity.

T-Ray’s abilities include superhuman strength, teleportation, levitation, and even weather manipulation. These powers, combined with his personal vendetta against Deadpool, make him a formidable opponent. There’s a lot of potential with T-Ray to explore how retcons affect fictional characters. This encounter could add layers to the Deadpool franchise, all while maintaining the series’ signature humor and action.

Doctor Killebrew: The mad scientist

Image via Marvel Comics

Every superhero needs a villain who represents the dark side of science, and for Deadpool, that villain is Doctor Killebrew. As the mastermind behind the Workshop where Wade Wilson gained his powers, Killebrew is responsible for the creation of Deadpool as we know him. The first Deadpool movie changed things a bit by putting Ajax (Ed Skrein) in charge of the Workshop. Still, there’s plenty of room for Marvel Studios to reveal Ajax was working for someone else.

Killebrew’s return could delve into the origins of Deadpool’s abilities, potentially threatening to undo the very thing that makes Wade Wilson unique. The doctor’s unethical experiments and lack of empathy could create a stark contrast to Deadpool’s chaotic good nature, providing ample opportunity for both comedy and drama.

Evil Deadpool: The dark reflection

Image via Marvel Comics

What’s more terrifying than Deadpool? An evil version of Deadpool, of course. Born from discarded body parts of the original Deadpool, Evil Deadpool represents everything dark and twisted about Wade without any of the redeeming qualities.

An encounter with Evil Deadpool could force our anti-hero to confront the worst aspects of himself, leading to character growth and self-reflection (albeit in the most Deadpool way possible). Furthermore, the potential for meta-humor and fourth-wall-breaking antics is limitless when Deadpool faces off against his darker self.

Black Swan: The aristocratic assassin

Image via Marvel Comics

Black Swan is a mutant assassin raised in the Bavarian Alps. With a 300-year family legacy of assassination, Black Swan brings a level of sophistication and deadliness that could rival even Deadpool’s mercenary skills.

His reputation as a top gentleman assassin, combined with his intolerance for rudeness, could create a fascinating dynamic with the notoriously crass Deadpool. Their clash would not only be physical but also a battle of wits and etiquette, providing ample opportunity for Deadpool’s signature humor to shine. Moreover, Black Swan’s telepathic abilities could pose a unique threat to Deadpool, potentially exploiting his fractured psyche. Finally, the villain’s power to implant a “psionic virus” in his targets’ brains could lead to some mind-bending sequences that challenge both Deadpool and the audience.

Lady Death: The cosmic love interest

Image via Marvel Comics

Last but certainly not least, we have Lady Death, the embodiment of death itself, and Deadpool’s longtime infatuation in the comics. While their relationship has been mostly absent in the Deadpool trilogy, bringing this cosmic entity into the cinematic universe could elevate the stakes to a universal level. After all, in the comic books Death is in love with Deadpool, and forever suffering because the mercenary cannot die. Imagine if she decided to use her cosmic power to kill Wade in the MCU?

A storyline involving Lady Death could explore themes of mortality and the consequences of Deadpool’s healing factor, all while providing ample opportunity for the dark humor that defines the character. The visual possibilities of bringing Death to life on screen are endless, potentially rivaling the cosmic spectacles seen in other Marvel films.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy