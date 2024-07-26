Deadpool & Wolverine has already taken theaters by storm. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led superhero romp has received widespread praise for its action, humor, and heart, as well as its endless cameos and Easter eggs. It’s made fans of the Merc with a Mouth all the more excited about the possibility of Deadpool 4.

To date, all three movies in the Deadpool franchise have been fantastic, so more will always be welcome — especially now that the door is open for the character to be joined by an unlimited range of Marvel characters.

But how likely is it for a fourth Deadpool outing to happen? Well, there’s conflicting information about it, but we think we can make a realistic assumption.

Will there be a Deadpool 4?

You can never take an actor’s word as gospel regarding their future roles. If that were the case, Hugh Jackman wouldn’t have played Wolverine again after 2017’s Logan (of course, he got around the issue by playing an alternate version of the character, but still…).

That notion has never been more applicable than with Ryan Reynolds and the possibility of him playing Deadpool again, as different interviews with the Canadian-American actor would have you believe different things.

In an interview with Variety in June 2024, Reynolds spoke about the possibility of a fourth Deadpool film, saying, “I could see any version of it. I can imagine a solo movie, being part of an ensemble. I can imagine that this is also the last time. I never feel anything other than that.”

That covers all bases. It suggests there could be another Deadpool solo outing, a movie with Deadpool as part of a team (Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars, anyone?), and that he’ll never play the character again.

However, in a July interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Reynolds was more pessimistic about the possibility of a fourth Deadpool movie. Reynolds said to the host, “My wife and children will divorce me. Jimmy, I have no prenup with any of them. I will be capital ‘B’ broke, and in turn, probably then doing Deadpool 4 because I’d need the money” (via ET). Of course, everyone knows Reynolds’ brand of humor, and he is undoubtedly exaggerating with that take on the situation.

Let’s face it: Deadpool & Wolverine is already proving to be a financial juggernaut, making further installments attractive for Marvel Studios and Reynolds. Also, given the possibilities created by Deadpool and Wolverine’s multiversal traveling, their further involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is as good as guaranteed. Whether that’s in another Deadpool movie, a team-up ensemble like Avengers: Secret Wars or even both remains to be seen.

We’ll just have to wait patiently to find out.

