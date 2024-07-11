Ryan Reynolds’ one-word response to whether Deadpool and Wolverine will join the Avengers says it all

The Merc with the Mouth actor is trying to stay mum, but it’s just possible that a one-word response to a very loaded question is enough to give away the truth. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are jumping into the MCU for the very first time in Deadpool & Wolverine, and by the looks of things, it’s unlikely to be the last time.

Variety spoke with Reynolds, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy just days ahead of Deadpool 3‘s release, and the interviewer Rebecca Rubin dared asked them the one thing every Marvel fan wants to know; will Wade Wilson and/or Logan be back for any of the two upcoming Avengers movies. The typically motormouthed Reynolds was curiously tongue-tied with his response, but his repeated use of a single word seems to give the game away. “I don’t know,” he muttered. “Yeah, we’ll see. Yeah.”

Jackman was perhaps even less coy, admitting: “Clearly, this is our first major interview of this press tour. I’m not sure how to answer.” Levy then joked that the three of them are going to have to work on coming up with a better response for next time: “We’re going to get a far more packed and evasive answer for all future interviews.”

All the signs are pointing to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman returning for at least one Avengers film

Reynolds already got tongues wagging over the possibility of Jackman’s Wolvie returning for more MCU outings when he announced that his pal is the “only” and “one” Wolverine to the crowd at the Berlin leg of the movie’s world tour.

That arguably could’ve been just one friend paying another a nice compliment, but when put together with these awkward comments from the Deadpool 3 crew, it certainly sounds like Marvel isn’t going to recast Logan anytime soon because Jackman will be back for Avengers 5 and/or 6. With Reynolds by his side, of course, but then Deadpool’s Marvel future was never really in doubt. It’s just that now it seems we can expect these two to come as a package deal.

So, Deadpool and Wolverine are virtually confirmed to return in an Avengers film — but will it be both of them or just one of them? And, if the latter, which one? Given the multiversal scope of Avengers: Secret Wars, the grand finale to the Multiverse Saga seems like a sure bet. However, it’s feasible they could cameo — perhaps in a post-credits scene — in the currently entitled Avengers 5 (formerly known as The Kang Dynasty), too.

Could Deadpool 3 even end with an Iron Man-spoofing scene of Nick Fury recruiting Wade and Logan into the Avengers’ ranks? Or are they going to make us wait until 2026 or 2027 to see the duo cross paths with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes? The truth shall be revealed upon Deadpool & Wolverine slashing into cinemas on July 26.

