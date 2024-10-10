‘Agatha really is going to hell’: Furious Marvel fans mourning the death of a beloved character are overlooking a detail that could change everything

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Agatha All Along episode 5.

We’re just over the halfway point of Agatha All Along, and the show’s fifth episode was rife with tragedy and inevitabilities in equal measure.

For one thing, Teen’s identity as Billy Kaplan is finally being screamed in our faces; the sleepover-themed outfit he wore during the trial, the azure magic drifting in and around his palms at the episode’s end, that intimidating crown that appeared on his head, and Agatha’s venomous declaration of “you’re so much like your mother.” Indeed, it was Wiccan all along, and this episode will forevermore be defined by that fact.

That is unless you ask those who have somehow managed to attach themselves to poor Alice, who sacrificed her life to defend the coven from Agatha after getting possessed by her malevolent mother Evanora Harkness. Blasting Agatha with the very protection magic she fought so hard to retain in the last episode, Alice immediately found herself being drained of her magical energy, and thus her life force, by Agatha, who insists it was an accident — a claim no one buys.

That is, none of these fictional characters are buying it. As for us viewers, there are quite a few who believe Agatha is telling the truth when she says she didn’t mean to harm Alice, and they’re bringing receipts.

Some are buying into the possibility that Billy had been orchestrating Agatha’s downfall all along. The black marks dotting Agatha’s hand following Alice’s death indicate Darkhold magic; the same black marks that Billy had on his fingers in the first episode. As the son of the Scarlet Witch, it makes some sense that his powers are Darkhold-related, and we know he has mind-control abilities, which could have allowed him to force Alice into blasting Agatha.

And while these actions wouldn’t quite track with those of a hero-in-the-making like Billy, it must be remembered that his ultimate goal is to get to the end of the Witches’ Road (likely in hopes of bringing Wanda back), and he has to be the last one standing in order to do that.

Another user pointed out that the trial had to do with punishing Agatha, and that punishment manifested as Agatha losing control and unintentionally harming someone she didn’t want to harm; a well-established sore point for her.

To that point, perhaps Agatha’s powers are naturally built in a way where once she gets blasted with magic and begins absorbing, she’s unable to stop on account of the siphon taking over her mind. In this way, Agatha’s power is her curse as well.

Whatever the case, there are far too many loose ends to tie up as far as Agatha’s concerned, and we’ve still got four whole episodes to (hopefully) watch them get satisfyingly fastened. Moreover, now that Billy Kaplan has officially entered the ring, there’s a much more pronounced tension point for the proceedings to pivot around.

And at the end of the day, Alice probably isn’t even dead. According to IMDb, Ali Ahn — who portrays Alice in the show — is listed under eight of Agatha All Along‘s nine episodes, and she didn’t appear until the second episode. So don’t worry, Alice stans; you’ll be fine.

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday until the two-episode series finale on Oct. 30.

