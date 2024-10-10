‘I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS’: Not even a spoiler leak could keep Marvel from gagging everyone with latest MCU-changing introduction

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Marvel’s Agatha All Along.

Episode 5 of Agatha All Along was a wild ride, but before we get into all the juicy theories, allow us to get one thing out of the way: Joe Locke’s “Teen”‘s real identity being Scarlet Witch’s son Billy, AKA Wiccan, was one of Marvel’s worst kept secrets. Thankfully, that knowledge didn’t ruin the fun of his reveal one bit.

The biggest spoiler of the not-so-mysterious character’s true self came when a toy chain accidentally published photos of the back of Agatha Harkness’s Funko POP! box, which teased future Agatha All Along releases, including a Wiccan model. The image quickly disseminated, and soon, what could have been one of the most impactful cards up the Disney Plus show’s sleeve was exposed.

No matter — Jac Schaeffer and the rest of her Agatha crew were one step ahead and ensured Teen being Wiccan would be the least of our concerns after watching the show’s fifth, and craziest, episode.

Okay, so what the heck happened at the end of Agatha All Along episode 5?

It really is true that Wiccan’s reveal wound up being the least perplexing thing about the most recent episode of the WandaVision spin-off miniseries. After Agatha steals Alice’s power, seemingly killing her in the process, only to be stopped by the voice of her dead son, Teen is pretty upset. He feels the coven leader has betrayed them all by giving in to her darkest instincts. When he emotionally confronts Agatha, she assures him she wasn’t in control of her abilities when she killed Alice, but the younger man doesn’t believe her, telling her he doesn’t agree with using magic for personal gain.

This whole confrontation appears straightforward at a surface level. Agatha is the villain here, lying to her coven about her intentions to be a better witch, and intending to take all the power for herself from the jump. Teen is the innocent child who had believed Agatha really could change, only to be double-crossed. But, go back and watch that scene again. Is that the whole truth?

If you accept the episode’s events at face value, Teen’s violent outburst right at the end, through which he revealed his Wiccan powers and crown, makes no sense. If he was that upset about Agatha hurting the other witches in the coven why would he come after Jennifer and Lilia? And on that note, why were the two acting so weird when they joined Teen and Agatha? They were supposed to love Alice and be suspicious of Agatha, so why be so nonchalant about the former’s death and the latter’s betrayal? The simple answer — not to quote another Disney wizarding masterpiece — is that everything truly is not what it seems.

wait did teen use mind control to have agatha continue to take alice’s powers and that’s why when teen was all “why didn’t you stop” and she said she couldn’t control it and then she immediately clocked him for who he was?? OHH?? #AgathaAllAlong — mich❀ | agatha era 🔮 (@cinemichh) October 10, 2024 I knew he was holding back in terms of his knowledge of the craft and his power level…also I sensed a manipulative air about him…Agatha was clocking him a few times I bet she put it together after she learned he wasn’t her son — delightfully unhinged noodlehead (@edgymillennial9) October 10, 2024

The leading theory, and the most plausible, is that Billy was perfectly aware of his magical ancestry from the very beginning of the show. He acted ignorant to get close to Agatha, knowing she would be the only witch powerful enough to help him go down the Witches’ Road. He told her he wanted to walk the road so he could gain his own magic after having studied it for so long, but in reality, the wish he’s hoping the road will grant him is his mother, Wanda, back from the dead.

And if the power of deception and proficient acting proved insufficient to fool an entire coven of witches in the end, well then Billy would always have mind control, and we know now just how powerful he is after he used it against Agatha, Jenifer, and Lilia. Was he also forcing Agatha to take Alice’s power? Did he force Alice to try and save her when she was being tortured by her mother? We cannot wait for next Wednesday to get more answers.

