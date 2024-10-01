‘I don’t think I would be a good choice’: Kit Connor breaks his silence on those Marvel rumors and potentially spoils an ‘Agatha’ surprise in the process

Rumors around Kit Connor potentially joining the MCU have been swirling for months, and now the actor has finally broken his silence… and possibly spoiled Agatha All Along in the process.

For context, speculation has been mounting that Connor, best known for his role in Heartstopper, will join Marvel as Hulkling, the Young Avenger character who will form part of the MCU’s next phases as the Multiverse Saga unfolds in the coming years.

Responding to the fanfare in a recent interview with Omelete, however, Connor cast doubt over his rumored future with Marvel, saying he doesn’t “ think I would be a good choice for Hulkling, to be honest.”

While that alone is enough to dash the dreams of everyone clamoring to see Connor’s recent body transformation (me), the actor went on to provide a reason for why he may not appear in a Marvel project, making mention of his Heartstopper co-star, Joe Locke.

“I think people would get tired of seeing me and Joe together eventually, if we kept doing this in the coming years,” Connor said. It seems the actor was referring to Locke’s current role in Agatha All Along, in which he plays a character credited as “Teenie” who fans are convinced will turn out to actually be Wiccan, also a Young Avenger.

As the lore of the comics goes, Wiccan and Hulkling are boyfriends and eventual husbands, so Connor’s mention of potentially sharing the screen with Locke in the MCU is being read as an official confirmation that Teenie is, in fact, Wiccan. If anyone is privy to Locke’s Marvel future, it’s his onscreen Heartstopper love interest, so perhaps Connor really did do a Tom Holland and inadvertently spoil a major plot reveal of in defiance of the notoriously tight-lipped Marvel execs.

Naturally, fans reacted to the potential reveal with predictable excitement, with one user writing on X that “Marvel’s worst kept secret is teen being Wiccan.” Another fan questioned whether Connor had “confirmed joe is wiccan (as if as if we didn’t know).” While fans will have to wait and see whether Locke really is a member of the Young Avengers, they have nonetheless refuted Connor’s claims that people will be “tired of seeing” the pair in future projects.

“They’re literally the best gay TV couple,” one fan wrote, “he’s gotta be Hulkling.” Legions of fans agreed, with one declaring that “Kit Connor is the perfect Hulkling and no one can tell me otherwise.” If their wishes come true, Connor will be the third cast member of Heartstopper to join the MCU, following Locke as Teenie (and probably Wiccan) and Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth in Secret Invasion.

Even still, they aren’t the only members of the Heartstopper who fans think should venture to the MCU. In any case, we can at least see our favorite wholesome couple on TV screens in the near future, with the third season of Heartstopper arriving on Netflix on October 3. Cue the waterworks and the protests that “there’s just something in my eye!”

