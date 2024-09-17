‘Can’t wait for this masterpiece’: Netflix just dropped its ‘Heartstopper’ season 3 trailer and I am, in fact, a blubbering mess

I consider myself a teen drama expert. I cheered when Joey and Pacey kissed on Dawson’s Creek, followed along with Angela’s crush on Jordan on My So-Called Life, and will watch relatable shows about teenagers and also totally outlandish ones, too. Netflix has helped me out in the “teen shows are the best shows” category, with the sweet and compassionate series Heartstopper, which now has a trailer for season 3!

The trailer includes actors such as Eddie Marsan, Jonathan Bailey, and Hayley Atwell, all of whom have joined the third season. But, come on, we’re all really here for the romance between Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), which is front and center in the trailer.

As the characters prepare for school to start again, which is a totally emotional and scary and exciting time, Nick tells Charlie he’s concerned because he’s “been really stressed.”

In the Hearstopper season 3 trailer scene that made me tear up, Nick’s Aunt Diane (Atwell) tells him “Sometimes, people need more support than any person can give. You can be there for him, standing together, even when it’s hard.” She adds, “That’s love, darling” (ugh, my heart).

The trailer also shares that Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) will become intimate. According to The Pink News, Finney said on Heartstopper: The Official Podcast that the storyline will discuss gender dysphoria and said “delve into that and educate a lot of the audience hopefully.”

Netflix claimed that we all be “a blubbering mess” after watching this trailer and, yes, that’s true! And as X user @MaryammAmjad pointed out, the third season is going to be a “masterpiece.” Other fans were just as happy that Heartstopper season 3 will premiere on Oct. 3rd, 2024, which is just a few weeks away.

Alice Oseman, the showrunner and creator of Heartstopper, explained to Netflix.com/tudum that the third season’s tone is more “mature,” since everyone is getting older. Oseman said that season 3 touches on “Mental health, sex, university ambitions.”

While Heartstopper has dealt with important topics so far, it’s great that season 3 will dive into Charlie’s mental health. While of course I don’t want him to struggle, and I want to give him a big hug, this is a very real subject that teens deal with that has been missing from a lot of TV dramas about this age group. Sure, Kelly had a rough go of things on Beverly Hills 90210 back in the day, but her storylines were more melodramatic than anything else. The CDC shared “In 2021, more than 4 in 10 (42%) students felt persistently sad or hopeless and nearly one-third (29%) experienced poor mental health.”

As a teen who didn’t feel like I fit in, I loved getting lost in old episodes of ’90s teen shows, but I would have felt comforted by the wonderful characters on Heartstopper. I’m so glad that all the teens today (and those who never want to grow up) have what is sure to be a beautifully crafted season 3 to look forward to!

