6 ‘Heartstopper’ actors who need to join Joe Locke and Olivia Colman in the MCU

The Heartstopper series has quickly achieved fan-favorite status since its first season was released in 2022. The British coming-of-age romantic comedy is an adaptation of Alice Oseman’s webcomic of the same name, and has become one of the most critical acclaimed of Netflix’s teen dramas. With an IMDb score of 8.6/10 and a rapidly growing fanbase, the show is one of the platform’s best of the 2020s, as well as one of its biggest hits with audiences. Fans have fallen in love with the endearing characters portrayed by a wonderful ensemble cast led by Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

With the recent release of its second season, fans got to see more of their British faves, but obviously they remain hungry for even more. Now more than ever, the U.K.’s shining stars are finding their way into the MCU, and we’re aching for more of Heartstopper’s cast members to get the superhero treatment. Olivia Colman recently appeared in Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, and Locke has a key role in next year’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Jenny Walser (Magik)

Jenny Walser plays Tori Spring, the reclusive, but fiercely protective older sister of Charlie in Heartstopper. She doesn’t have many appearances in the rom-com series, but when she does appear on screen, she makes it abundantly clear she doesn’t want the attention and would rather be left alone. She is intense, and often seems moody, but she loves her family and would do anything for her little brother. Jenny Walser would be a great fit to play Magik in the MCU. The mutant is cold and brutal to her enemies, but loyal to her friends, and a good person at her core. Magik is much like Walser’s character in Heartstopper, so playing the mutant in the MCU would be not be much of a challenge for her.

Kizzy Edgell (Dakota North)

Kizzy Edgell plays the confident and chaotic Darcy Olsson in Heartstopper. Her headstrong and resilient personality fits perfectly with that of the Marvel protagonist Dakota North, and it would be great to see Edgell take on the role in the MCU. The MCU has not explored the concept of protagonists without powers much, even though the comics have a good number of such characters to offer, so it would be particularly fun to finally see this character come to life, and for Edgell to star in the role.

Corinna Brown (Debrii)

Tara Jones, the character Brown plays in Heartstopper, has a bright and warm personality. She is kind, sweet, and is the extroverted life of any party. This contrasts quite significantly with telekinetic heroine Debrii’s more abrasive personality, but Brown has enough character to make this casting work. It may not be the most popular casting choice, but that’s part of what makes it so interesting.

William Gao (Takeshi Matsuya)

The computer genius and mutant Takeshi Matsuya goes by the alias, Wiz-Kid. This character would be a breeze for William Gao to play because there are similarities between Takeshi and Tao. Takeshi Matsuya has more character depth than Tao does though, and that’s a welcome addition, as it would be great to see Gao dig deeper and portray a more complex character than Heartstopper’s sweet and loyal Tao.

Yasmin Finney (Black Cat)

Yasmin Finney portrays Elle Argent in the Heartstopper series. Her character is kind and sweet, intelligent, and a pleasure to be around. She is a strong, independent woman, but has a soft spot for her friends, who she cares deeply about. While her character in Heartstopper has all these endearing traits, it would be interesting to see Finney portray Black Cat in the MCU. Although Felicia Hardy (Black Cat) is a notorious thief, opposite in character to Elle, Finney has the charisma and personality to pull it off, as well as the looks.

Kit Connor (Hulkling)

Hulkling is husband to Wiccan in Marvel Comics… is there more that needs to be said? Fans of Heartstopper can not get enough of Charlie and Nick’s adorable chemistry, and seeing as Joe Locke has been cast as Wiccan in the MCU, Hulking could very well make an appearance on screen soon. It would be a definite hit if viewers could get to see the two characters start a teenage romance. Kit Connor ticks all the boxes for the character anyway, with his looks, build, and charm. It would be a walk in the park for the talented young actor.