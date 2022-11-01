‘Coven of Chaos’ casting has conjured up the perfect choice for Marvel’s Hulking

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has finally added its first original cast member, and fans are convinced they know who the newcomer is playing. Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke has boarded the upcoming WandaVision sequel, and there’s not a single Marvel lover out there who doesn’t think we’ve just found our new Billy Maximoff aka Wiccan. Even Billy’s OG actor, Doctor Strange 2‘s Julian Hilliard, has basically confirmed it.

But if Locke is playing Wiccan in the Kathryn Hahn vehicle, then fans are predicting that Billy’s comic book boyfriend can’t be far behind—and they know exactly who they want to play him. As the Young Avengers enthusiasts out there will know, the relationship between Billy and Teddy Altman aka Hulkling is one of the best queer romances in Marvel history, so the hope is high that we’re about to see this new couple come together in Coven of Chaos.

And who does the internet want as Hulkling? Locke’s Heartstopper love interest Kit Connor, of course.

Definitely gonna be Wiccan and I hope Kit will be his Hulkling 😋 https://t.co/unf8KWLXN6 pic.twitter.com/VbHDbzy8fB — RedOtori1254 (@RedOtori) November 1, 2022

There’s only one option open to them at this point.

Ok at this point just cast Kit Connor as Hulkling like https://t.co/4FANdneuog — Nightwing’s Chaos Magik (@GraysonMaximoff) November 1, 2022

C’mon now, just make it official.

Noe that joe locke is wiccan it ONLY makes sense kit connor is hulkling now cmon now — Juanito🕰️ (@Juanree_25) November 1, 2022

One user used an Olivia Wilde gif to say they’re “all for that.”

now if kit got cast as hulkling… we're all for that actually pic.twitter.com/oyI7Xz7Rvg — mikey (@buckIeydiaz) November 1, 2022

The people have spoken, Marvel.

Okay chances are he might be playing Nicholas Scratch but then they were casting a gay role and it will be possibly Wiccan. And it would be waste if Joe isn’t Wiccan. Cast Kit as Hulkling now. 😅 https://t.co/nRibYKul73 — Jayeon kun | જેયન કુન (@naisarggamit) November 1, 2022

As the tweet above points out, Nicholas Scratch, Agatha’s son, is another possible contender for Locke’s role, but given how perfect he would be as a teen Wiccan that’s got to be what’s happening here. Unfortunately, his casting means it’s probably less likely that Connor will be hired as Hulkling, as it’s pretty rare for actors to play love interests across multiple projects—unless you’re George Clooney and Julia Roberts—but fans can dream.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is coming to conjure some dark magic on Disney Plus sometime in winter 2023.