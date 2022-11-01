‘Coven of Chaos’ casting has conjured up the perfect choice for Marvel’s Hulking
Agatha: Coven of Chaos has finally added its first original cast member, and fans are convinced they know who the newcomer is playing. Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke has boarded the upcoming WandaVision sequel, and there’s not a single Marvel lover out there who doesn’t think we’ve just found our new Billy Maximoff aka Wiccan. Even Billy’s OG actor, Doctor Strange 2‘s Julian Hilliard, has basically confirmed it.
But if Locke is playing Wiccan in the Kathryn Hahn vehicle, then fans are predicting that Billy’s comic book boyfriend can’t be far behind—and they know exactly who they want to play him. As the Young Avengers enthusiasts out there will know, the relationship between Billy and Teddy Altman aka Hulkling is one of the best queer romances in Marvel history, so the hope is high that we’re about to see this new couple come together in Coven of Chaos.
And who does the internet want as Hulkling? Locke’s Heartstopper love interest Kit Connor, of course.
There’s only one option open to them at this point.
C’mon now, just make it official.
One user used an Olivia Wilde gif to say they’re “all for that.”
The people have spoken, Marvel.
As the tweet above points out, Nicholas Scratch, Agatha’s son, is another possible contender for Locke’s role, but given how perfect he would be as a teen Wiccan that’s got to be what’s happening here. Unfortunately, his casting means it’s probably less likely that Connor will be hired as Hulkling, as it’s pretty rare for actors to play love interests across multiple projects—unless you’re George Clooney and Julia Roberts—but fans can dream.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos is coming to conjure some dark magic on Disney Plus sometime in winter 2023.