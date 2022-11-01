‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ locks in the star of one of Netflix’s biggest shows of the year

The follow-up to the smash-hit series that kicked off the MCU’s Disney Plus era has enchanted its first new castmember. Following WandaVision‘s enormous success in early 2021, Marvel wasted no time in announcing a spinoff show for Kathryn Hahn’s beloved wicked witch Agatha Harkness, and now that Agatha: Coven of Chaos is gearing up to start shooting, we’re beginning to find out who will be joining Hahn in the project. And, to start with, Marvel has locked in an alum of one of the biggest Netflix series of 2022.

As per Variety, Heartstopper actor Joe Locke has joined Agatha: Coven of Chaos in a top-secret role. The 19-year-old, who just rose to international fame thanks to his leading role in the aforementioned smash-hit teen comedy-drama, is the third person to join the show’s cast. Alongside Hahn, WandaVision‘s Emma Caulfield Ford previously revealed she will be reprising her role as Dottie/Sarah Proctor.

This positive Heartstopper-related announcement comes at a welcome time, considering the troubling news of Locke’s co-star Kit Connor’s “forced” coming-out tweet from earlier today. The duo star as Charlie Sprang and Nick Nelson in the romantic series, which was immediately renewed for two more seasons after its debut run came out this past April.

As for how Locke could fit into Agatha: Coven of Chaos, who can tell at this stage considering that the MCU’s Agatha is so different from her comics counterpart and she doesn’t have a whole amount of lore surrounding her anyway—the character’s never even had her own comic book before. We’ll find out when the series arrives on Disney Plus just shy of two years after WandaVision sometime in winter 2023.