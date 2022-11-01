‘Heartstopper’ fans are ready to fight for Kit Connor after he was ‘forced’ to come out as bisexual

Heartstopper star Kit Connor feeling coerced into coming out as bisexual has ignited an intense discussion online as fans seek to defend the young actor from the uncomfortable situation.

Connor wasn’t able to come out on his own terms, with the actor citing the queerbaiting debate over Heartstopper as leading to him needing to come out prematurely on Twitter. The outing of an 18 year-old actor has incensed many, as a supportive network forms a phalanx of protection around the star.

The ongoing debate of non-queer actors taking on queer roles in media has been a difficult one to navigate, and many believe the response and treatment of Connor is based in biphobia. Connor’s experience fits in with a larger one which seems to actively detract from bisexual people feeling themselves, and feels sinisterly ironic given Heartstopper’s own themes around coming out.

The biphobia by some terrible fans in the #Heartstopper fandom is absolutely disgusting. Did you not understand Nick's journey and how terrified he was of coming out & this exact thing happening to him?! You should be fucking ashamed of yourselves!



Kit Connor deserves better ❤️ https://t.co/lTVd1zGz7F — Lyra Hale ✍️🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@TheAltSource) November 1, 2022

Perhaps Connor’s case is an important reminder of not seeking to actively label people, and to properly allow people, especially younger people, to come to their own realizations on their own terms. Nobody deserves to have a crucial experience in their life be made into a game of whispers and speculation, as many have pointed out.

unlabelled people are valid NOR does anyone, including a celebrity, owe you their sexuality or relationship status. do better.

my heart fucking breaks for kit because he deserves better than y'all. #hstwt #heartstopper — Ashlyn | 1!!! 🎓/5 🌓| AU 📌 (@subliminalashes) October 31, 2022

Human Rights Council explains coming out as not something which just happens once per person, or in one specific way but instead a “coming out experience is unique and must be navigated in the way most comfortable for the individual”. The treatment of Connor has been anything but.

Coming out should be empowering, but instead, unfounded queer-baiting accusations have forced Kit Connor to come out as bi to everyone before he was ready. This is so messed up. I hope he’s ok and I hope the people who harassed him feel bad and actually learn something from this. pic.twitter.com/Km1f8PaMX1 — Slayvid Opie 🎃 (@DavidOpie) October 31, 2022

Heartstopper’s viewers failing to understand the message of the series, one which shows people have unique and personal experiences of coming out, seems to have been utterly missed by some. The larger debate of apparently non-queer actors playing queer roles feels perhaps not thought out to account for closeted and unlabelled people.

heartstopper was the first thing to make me feel safe and accepted as a bisexual person, and seeing that hstwt bullied kit connor into coming out is absolutely gut wrenching. that’s the one thing that nick nelson was afraid of, and you’ve done it to the person who imbodied him. — bee 🍂 // kit connor defender 🤨 (@darcystrumpet) October 31, 2022

Bisexual people experience a different sort of commentary and discrimination, with some quarters deeming them not queer enough, as being promiscuous, or faking their identity. You do not need to always be dating someone of the same gender orientation to be bisexual, and any thought otherwise is a dangerous one which will lead to further alienation of a whole section of queer people.

accusing kit connor of queerbaiting people just bc he was seen w someone of the opposite sex is proof that you guys don’t consider bisexual people “queer enough” unless they’re dating the same sex — kaelyn (@EDDIEBEGlNS) October 31, 2022

i cannot believe that some of you are so insufferable that you watched a show about positive identity and forced kit connor to go through the exact thing that his character was terrified of. pic.twitter.com/tZ6M7PXWkG — bee 🍂 // kit connor defender 🤨 (@darcystrumpet) October 31, 2022

Queerbaiting is something which has existed in discussion for a long time, but feels unnecessarily applied to a series which deals with coming out. Attention is arguably better paid to series like Supernatural which have attempted to pander to the queer community for longer by only playing vague lip service.

