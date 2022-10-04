Marvel’s WandaVision captured the world’s attention when it released during the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic. It proved to be a runaway hit, a spinoff is already in the works, and now an original star says she will be returning for it.

Emma Caulfield revealed the news via Vanity Fair earlier today. The actress, who played Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones in the initial series, mentions this in the context of the piece about her life with multiple sclerosis and that there may even be more on the horizon beyond Coven of Chaos.

“That is super fun. There’s a couple of things actually. There’s another thing which I also can’t really say.”

'WandaVision' concept art reveals unused Agatha Harkness costumes

Concept #1 The first concept. Looks to be based on some sort of modern day Joan of Arc.

Concept #2 More warrior like, rather than the stereotypical 'witch' people think of.

Concept #3 MUCH more modern approach. Seems like she's just a regular woman living in 2022.

Concept #4 Very mystical and similar to Medusa in the hair design. Uses elements from old times, when she's originally from.

Click to zoom

Elsewhere in the article, the 49-year-old also revisits her work with Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The acclaimed television show has been tainted in recent years due to allegations aimed at creator Joss Whedon, but, for Caulfield, this time in her life as Anya was just a job, and the experiences there, both good and bad, are firmly in her past.

“Everything about what worked about that show worked. It’s in the vault. You can’t go back and look at it and go, ‘well, fuck that show because of Joss.’ Why? I don’t want to waste my time right now talking about Joss Whedon. I have spent so long talking about that man and I do not wish to continue to talk about him.”

The only other confirmed cast member for Agatha: Coven of Chaos is Kathryn Hahn as the titular character. Plot details for the show are not known at this time, though, when we last saw the witch, she was imprisoned in a different personality to that of her own. The full run of WandaVision is available to stream on Disney Plus, and fans argue to this day that it is Marvel’s best work on the small screen.