Fans fight over which MCU show on Disney Plus is superior

Marvel shows have been killing it on Disney Plus lately, which means there’s now a big enough sample size for hardcore fans to choose a best of the best.

Redditor AidynDaGoat kicked off the debate in r/marvelstudios by asking, “What is the best marvel show on Disney plus[?]” Of those to pick from (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…?, Moon Knight, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Loki and WandaVision appear to be getting the most acclaim.

Redditor magnevicently picked Loki and WandaVision first but put Hawkeye and What If…? at a tie.

As for 2022 releases, Moon Knight is clobbering the competition.

Its only competition is Ms. Marvel, though. Don’t get us wrong: the newest MCU show is getting a significant amount of love (just not as much).

Refreshingly, Redditor depressedbee provided in-depth reasons for each of their choices, putting Loki first and saying “it set the stage for what comes in the future” in addition to featuring “great set pieces and story”; putting WandaVision in second place for its “great character development as well as setting stage for how weird the MCU can, and eventually did get”; giving Moon Knight bronze for “expanding upon the in-universe settings as well as introducing Moon Knight, which expands the mystic side of MCU”; and letting Ms. Marvel take fourth because of “the presentation” and “new cultures.”

What If…?, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye are at the bottom of depressedbee’s list, with She-Hulk getting an obvious “T. B. D.”

See where She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ranks among the MCU’s Disney Plus shows when it drops on August 17.