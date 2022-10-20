MCU star reveals a ‘delicious’ Disney Plus show starts shooting next month

Everyone’s favorite witch is finally putting her cape back on in a month’s time, after WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn revealed her spinoff show Agatha: Coven of Chaos is kicking into gear next month.

Journalist Brooke Geiger McDonald asked Hahn about the show on the red carpet of the Chicago International Film Festival, and the actress seemed eager to put on her witch makeup again. “We start shooting in about a month,” she revealed, with a giddy expression.

I asked Kathryn Hahn about “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” on the red carpet at @chifilmfest. She confirmed filming starts soon.



“We’re in the middle of getting the coven ready and it’s gonna be very delicious … We start shooting in about a month.” #AgathaCovenOfChaos #marvel pic.twitter.com/ft7eXgxw57 — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) October 19, 2022

“It’s nothing I could have ever dreamed of,” Hahn said. Agatha stole the show during WandaVision, becoming an instant fan favorite. Her theme song “Agatha All Along” from episode seven, where it’s revealed Hahn’s character Agnes is actually Westview’s big bad in disguise, charted at number one on U.S. ITunes, making WandaVision aficionados especially eager to catch the new Disney Plus show.

“To be asked to play a centuries-old witch that no one had ever heard of, and then all of a sudden, cut to a spinoff show, which is just like: ‘What?!’.”

Hahn wasn’t the only one caught off-guard. Despite Agatha’s success as a character, some fans were surprised she would be getting an entire show centered around her, seeing as she has never even had her own comic book series.

The streaming exclusive will undoubtedly enjoy more creative freedom than previous Marvel outings that felt obliged to follow certain expectations created by the source material as a result. Whether or not the result will be fruitful, it’s hard to predict.

Fellow WandaVision star Emma Caulfield is set to reprise her role as Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones. Little else is known about the direction Coven of Chaos will bee taking so far.

“It’s very, very exciting,” Hahn continued. “We’re in the middle of getting the coven ready, and it’s going to be very delicious. I’m very excited for everybody to see that.”

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is scheduled for a winter 2023 release on Disney Plus. We’ll be jamming out to “Agatha All Along” until then.