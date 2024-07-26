All 18 songs on the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ movie soundtrack, ranked

Deadpool & Wolverine has hit theaters worldwide, and suffice it to say it’s a hoot. From the flawless chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and the outrageous humor to the many cameos and Easter eggs, it’s fun from beginning to end.

One of the things that makes the movie so entertaining is its fantastic soundtrack, which is now on sale. Deadpool & Wolverine (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) features 18 tracks by a plethora of iconic artists. It adds much to the film, ramping up the excitement and creating a scene-appropriate atmosphere.

In this piece, we’ll rank every track from worst to best. Please note that although they’re in the movie, Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” and AC/DC’s “Hells Bells” are not on the album and will not be included in the list.

18. “SLASH” — Stray Kids

The massively popular K-pop genre undoubtedly has its merits, and “SLASH” by South Korean boyband Stray Kids unquestionably boasts a catchy beat, but this one feels like it would be more at home creating an ice-cool grungy vibe in next year’s Blade.

17. “Glamorous” — Fergie

Smooth R&B hit “Glamorous” may describe Lady Deadpool, Blind Al, and the beautiful Dogpool to a T, but Fergie’s third-best song doesn’t feel like the best fit for a movie about a grizzled mutant and a mercenary covered in tumors.

16. “Make Me Lose Control” — Eric Carmen

Eric Carmen is best known for “Hungry Eyes.” Still, the quintessentially 1980s vibe and heartfelt lyrics of the slightly lesser-known “Make Me Lose Control” work with Deadpool & Wolverine’s buddy movie flavor.

15. “You Belong to Me” — Patsy Cline

Patsy Cline’s classic ballad “You Belong to Me” sets an appropriately solemn tone for the undeniable emotion and heart exhibited in Deadpool & Wolverine. After all, it isn’t all rude jokes and bloody violence.

14. “Angel of the Morning” — Merrilee Rush

The massively popular “Angel of the Morning” has been recorded by countless artists, but Merrilee Rush did it best. The heartfelt nature of the song feels ironic in a Deadpool film, but it works for its wholesome moments.

13. “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” — Waylon Jennings

Waylon Jennings’ “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” is a jaunty little number that fits the feel of Deadpool & Wolverine and perfectly describes its two eponymous characters — especially the latter, who rarely stays in one place.

12. “I’ll Be Seeing You” — Jimmy Durante

The titular characters in Deadpool & Wolverine both miss certain loved ones and “I’ll Be Seeing You” beautifully encapsulates that — and no version does it better than comedian Jimmy Durante’s.

11. “LFG (Theme from Deadpool & Wolverine)” — Rob Simonsen

Rob Simonsen’s “LFG” (“Let’s G*****g Go”) is the main theme of Deadpool & Wolverine. Its epic, rousing nature is typical of an MCU movie and ranks as one of the franchise’s finest.

10. “You’re All I Need to Get By” — Aretha Franklin

Many artists covered Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “You’re All I Need to Get By,” but none did it better than the legendary Aretha Franklin. This lovely song’s message epitomizes the relationship between Deadpool and his friends — and, by the movie’s climax, Wolverine.

9. “I’m with You” — Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne’s “I’m with You” perfectly represented the moment Deadpool & Wolverine embarked on their quest, as their relationship started to soften after Wolverine’s initial aggression. It’s no “Complicated” or “Sk8er Boi,” but it’s still damn good.

8. “Only You (And You Alone)” — The Platters

“Only You (And You Alone)” is a doo-wop track by The Platters that emphasizes the importance of Deadpool & Wolverine’s titular characters to their respective home universes. It’s another lovely song that clashes hilariously with the movie’s overall tone but still works with its tender moments.

7. “Bye Bye Bye” — NSYNC

The wonderfully catchy “Bye Bye Bye” is used to perfection in an early fight scene in which Deadpool slaughters an army of opponents while hilariously doing NSYNC’s famous choreography. The Merc with the Moves, anyone?

6. “You’re the One That I Want” — John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

Known for being on the iconic soundtrack of 1978’s Grease, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John’s “You’re the One That I Want” is the type of lively number you’d expect to see on Deadpool & Wolverine’s soundtrack. It’s fitting for Deadpool’s yearning for Vanessa and his need to recruit Wolverine.

5. “The Greatest Show” — The Greatest Showman Ensemble

An essential inclusion due to Deadpool’s fourth-wall-breaking ability, “The Greatest Show” by the cast of The Greatest Showman provided a double whammy in that it created a rousing superhero atmosphere and allowed for a humorous reference to Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman’s other work.

4. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” — Green Day

Green Day’s mellow classic “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” is a great final song for Deadpool & Wolverine, as the duo emotionally go their separate ways (possibly temporarily) after having experienced an epic adventure together.

3. “The Lady in Red” — Chris de Burgh

The gushingly sentimental “The Lady in Red” is Chris de Burgh’s finest work. It’s cheesy but undoubtedly a gorgeous ballad, and it’s used hilariously in Deadpool & Wolverine to convey Deadpool’s unadulterated fondness for Dogpool.

2. “Iris” — Goo Goo Dolls

Who doesn’t love “Iris”? The Goo Goo Dolls’ signature track is a soft rock classic about being prepared to give up immortality for your loved one. How very profound, given Deadpool and Wolverine’s common superpower of regenerative healing.

1. “The Power of Love” — Huey Lewis and the News

Huey Lewis and the News’ awesome and lively pop-rock classic “The Power of Love” is, of course, most strongly associated with Back to the Future. However, its message is also the backbone of Deadpool & Wolverine as the eponymous duo embark on a multiverse-saving mission to save and make their loved ones proud.

