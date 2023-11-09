Who is Dogpool? Your new favorite ‘Deadpool 3’ character, explained

Thought all those rumors of Taylor Swift maybe having a cameo were the most exciting thing about Deadpool 3? Well, think again, because the threequel’s real greatest guest star has now entered the chat. Meet Dogpool.

Ryan Reynolds took to social media to announce that his much-anticipated MCU debut has moved from its spring 2024 release date to a summer 2024 slot in his typical irreverent way. Specifically, he unveiled the news along with a first-look glimpse at a character we now know to expect in the movie. But who is Dogpool and what’s their Marvel history?

Dogpool is Marvel’s unlikely next step in the expansion of its multiverse

Image via 20th Century Fox

Yes, as the name suggests, Dogpool is Deadpool but a dog. If she’s anything like her comics counterpart, the character will be introduced as an animal variant of the Merc with the Mouth — think Alligator Loki from Loki or Spider-Pig from the Spider-Verse films. And just like those two characters, Dogpool is part of a team of multiversal variants who come together to save the day.

Portrayed as male in the comics, Dogpool was once Wilson, a canine from Earth-103173 who was experimented on and given powers by Mascara X, a cross between the Weapon X program that figures into the prime Deadpool’s origins and animal cosmetics testing. Just like Wade, he’s disfigured and possesses a healing factor. He later became part of the Deadpool Corps, alongside Wade and the likes of Lady Deadpool and Kid Deadpool.

The gender-flipped Dogpool’s confirmation for Deadpool 3 only increases the likelihood of other Deadpools showing up, adding credence to those rumors Walker Scobell will play Kid Deadpool. Emma Corrin’s also been linked to Lady Deadpool. Lastly, I have now written the word “Deadpool” so much that it has lost all meaning. Deadpool.

Until Deadpool 3 arrives next summer, you can get your Dogpool fix via the perfect pooch’s own Instagram account. You’re welcome.