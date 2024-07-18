10 actors who could 100% be playing Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ that aren’t Blake Lively or Taylor Swift

The upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine has been sending the internet wild for months now, as Marvel Cinematic Universe fans eagerly await the arrival of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to Marvel’s flagship movie franchise. It looks to be the ultimate multiversal adventure, so much of the talk has focused on which characters from Marvel lore will or will not appear.

Recommended Videos

Recently, attention has turned to the character of Lady Deadpool, who appeared in a recent teaser for the movie. Much of the talk has focused on who might be playing the female variant of the Merc with a Mouth. Most people believe she’ll be played by either Blake Lively (Ryan Reynolds’ wife) or Taylor Swift, but others have different ideas. These ten actors could 100% end up playing Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine.

10. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is 100% playing Lady Deadpool — Z*Y (@ThatComicFan3) July 16, 2024

Ryan Reynolds is, of course, known as something of a joker. There’s a significant chance he could be playing Lady Deadpool via CGI (the character’s biceps are too small for it to be his body).

9. Morena Baccarin

Imagine if Morena Baccarin is actually Lady Deadpool? #DeadpoolandWolverine pic.twitter.com/zGL7eDSVdG — Zero (@zerowontmiss) June 9, 2024

Morena Baccarin famously plays Vanessa Carlysle — Wade Wilson’s girlfriend — in the Deadpool movies, so having her play an alternate version of Deadpool makes sense. It would also give the actress some deserved time in the superhero spotlight.

8. Madonna

I just know Lady Deadpool is being played by Madonna. Idk how but I just have a feeling — lee (@XstaticPrince) July 17, 2024

The Queen of Pop herself could be playing Lady Deadpool. She might be 65, but she’s still in excellent shape. Her iconic song “Like a Prayer” has been used in the movie’s trailer, which could hint at a surprise appearance from the veteran superstar.

7. Britney Spears

Después de ver el nuevo teaser (sacan uno cada día) de Deadpool #DeadpoolAndWolverine en el que se ve (ligeramente) a Lady Deadpool, tengo una teoría muy loca de quién puede ser, y no es ni Swift ni Lively.



Apuesto por Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/jgqJmJ8OjQ — 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮𝓵𝔂 𝓑𝓪𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓻𝓭 ☠️ …meh… (@Lovely_Bastard) July 17, 2024

There’s no doubt Britney Spears’ online activity displays all the wackiness required to play a female Deadpool variant. There’s something about Lady Deadpool singing “Oops!… I Did It Again” that just feels like it would work.

6. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has been cast as Lady Deadpool in ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE” pic.twitter.com/ifmNXZcSsX — Zero (@zerowontmiss) June 9, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter is one of the hottest stars in the world right now, and it makes sense to have someone current and on-trend playing Lady Deadpool. Her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, plays the Joker in The Batman, and wouldn’t Joker and Lady Deadpool make an awesome couple?!

5. Al Pacino

Al Pacino has been cast as Lady Deadpool in 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE' pic.twitter.com/1qgh94vhBq — Juggler 🎥 #juggler2024 (@juggler972) June 9, 2024

Now we’re talking. Academy Award-winning legend Al Pacino has appeared in some iconic roles — in The Godfather, Serpico, Scent of a Woman, and Heat, to name but a few — but seeing the 84-year-old tackle the role of Lady Deadpool could top them all.

4. Danny DeVito

Danny Devito has been cast as Lady Deadpool in 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE' pic.twitter.com/6RxFhRYp4G — Officer Martinez ➐ (@CBMovieFan) June 9, 2024

A veteran of the superhero movie genre (he, of course, played the Penguin in 1992’s Batman Returns), Danny DeVito might not have the look of Lady Deadpool, but he certainly has the acting and comedy chops to pull the role off. Give the man a chance, for goodness sake!

3. Eminem

Eminem has been cast as Lady Deadpool in 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE' pic.twitter.com/ESdMygaUfZ — Officer Martinez ➐ (@CBMovieFan) June 8, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine might be teeming with massive stars, but it would feel so empty without Eminem. The rapper has worn female clothing before and pulled it off — he dressed as Britney Spears in the video for “The Real Slim Shady.” There’s no reason he couldn’t do the same as Lady Deadpool.

2. Lady Gaga

BREAKING: Lady Gaga has been cast as Lady Deadpool in ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’. https://t.co/Cl0wuMmQC5 pic.twitter.com/4XpbOQkP0C — 🍍🌺 𝔹𝕦𝕕𝕕𝕙𝕒 ℂ𝕠𝕞𝕚𝕔𝕤 🇵🇸 (@Bodhi_Tweets) June 8, 2024

To be fair, this one really would work. Lady Gaga is zany enough and already has the “Lady” part of the name down. It’s just a shame Mother Monster is already playing Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, as that probably rules her out of this one.

1. Jonathan Banks

BREAKING: Lady Deadpool will be played the critically-acclaimed actor Jonathan Banks in the upcoming film DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE (2024) pic.twitter.com/IftWQq9xZ5 — Chris (@shiherlis__) July 17, 2024

Nothing more needs to be said. The Breaking Bad star was obviously born to play this role.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy