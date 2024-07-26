How tall is Wolverine supposed to be?

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Recommended Videos

Leading up to the theatrical release of Deadpool & Wolverine, none of us could wait to see the highly-anticipated release. Even if Marvel hadn’t been all that impressive for a while, it was clear this movie would be a hit. Now that we have a date with our local movie theater this weekend, we couldn’t be happier. But there’s one question we need to ask: what is Wolverine‘s original height?

Since superheroes are larger-than-life characters, we think of them as being super tall, impressive, and imposing. But is that true about Wolverine? Is he actually tall… or really short?

How tall is Wolverine in the Marvel comics?

Photo via Marvel Studios

According to Marvel.com, Wolverine is 5 foot 3 inches in the Marvel comic books. While he has many typical superhero powers, from amazing strength to speed, he’s actually shorter than many other Marvel characters. Of course, we might be surprised to hear that Wolverine is actually short, since we’re all thinking the same thing: Hugh Jackman is incredibly tall. The actor is 6 feet 2 inches.

Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly that Hugh Jackman’s height meant he wasn’t immediately cast as Wolverine. Feige said, “Wolverine in the comics is called ‘Lil’ Fireplugs’ sometimes. He’s a short guy. But they were desperate.” There’s no doubt that Marvel fans are grateful he got the part in the end and can’t even imagine it being any other way.

Even Chris Pratt thinks that Hugh Jackman’s height is noticeable. According to Us Weekly, he posted a photo joking about hanging out with Hugh Jackman. But instead of posing with the actor, he stood next to someone with the actor’s photo on their face. Pratt wrote, “I thought he’d be taller.” Reynolds replied, “Hugh has a 6’2” face. But in person… bam. 4’11.'”

So, when we see first-hand all the Wolverine cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, we can think about how tall they look compared to Hugh, and how short Wolverine really is in the comics.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy