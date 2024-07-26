All Deadpool variants who cameo in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine. Deadpool & Wolverine never tried to hide the fact that it would be a cameo-filled joyride for the Marvel faithful, and a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes says it was successful.

One of the most anticipated scenes in the film was the arrival of the Deadpool Corps, a team-up of Deadpools from around the multiverse that has long been a favorite chapter of the character’s history for fans of the comics. In the live-action version, they all hang out in the Void (a desert wasteland kind of place where every person and thing pruned by the Time Variance Authority for time crimes ends up). They’re summoned by Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova in the end stretch of Deadpool & Wolverine to keep the title heroes busy while she tries to steal the power of an ominous MacGuffin called the Time Ripper.

The gang is led by Lady Deadpool and made up of a hundred Merc with a Mouth variants, and here’s everyone we could spot.

Dogpool

Image via Marvel Studios

Mary Puppins was the scene stealer of Deadpool & Wolverine. Played by Peggy, who was once named Britain’s Ugliest Dog, the funny-looking pup belongs to Nicepool but quickly becomes attached to Wade (and vice-versa). Comics’ Dogpool looks a bit different but is a recognizable member of the Deadpool Corps.

Zenpool

Image via Marvel Comics

Deadpool’s pacifist version from Deadpool (Vol. 5) #36 is on the frontlines of the Deadpool corps in Deadpool & Wolverine, his white mask standing out in a sea of red and black. This character first appeared in the comics during the Avengers & X-Men: AXIS event where the brain of the original Deadpool is turned into its opposite by a Scarlet Witch and Doctor Doom inversion spell. We’re sure Wolverine would have preferred to be paired up with this guy.

Golden Age Deadpool

Image via Marvel Comics

Frederick Wilson is the Deadpool variant from Earth-TRN245 who wears a gas mask and a classic-looking military uniform, acts and talks like he’s from a different century, and uses two cutlasses instead of two catanas. His first appearance was in Captain America: Who Won’t Wield the Shield #1.

Lady Deadpool

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Lady Deadpool was a key marketing tool for Deadpool & Wolverine, showing up in nearly every teaser and trailer, inciting speculation about whether it could be Taylor Swift or Blake Lively behind that mask. We never get confirmation since she never takes off her mask in the film but Lively, who is Reynolds’ wife, appears credited at the end. She only voiced the character, however, with a stunt double being in charge of the action on set. Lady Deadpool aka Wanda Wilson has one of the richest comic histories in this list, appearing in a number of issues through the years.

Watari (Ronin-pool)

Image via Marvel Comics

Watari is a Samurai Deadpool from Marvel Comics’ 5 Ronin book series, each dedicated to a variant of a different famous Marvel hero, including Wolverine, and their adventures in 17th-century Japan. In this iteration, Deadpool was nearly killed and permanently scarred by an army in a battle in Korea.

Cowboy Deadpool

Image via Marvel Studios

Cowboy Deadpool’s closest comic counterpart is perhaps Deadpool Kid, a western gunslinger who is recruited by Dreadpool to take out the members of the Deadpool Corps. In the film, however, he is voiced by none other than Matthew McConaughey.

Deadpool 2099

Image via Marvel

Deadpool 2099 AKA Warda Wilson first appeared in 2016’s Deadpool (Vol. 6) #6 as the hidden daughter of Earth-16356’s Wade Wilson and succubus Shiklah, living, as the name indicates, in 2099. Warda’s biggest nemesis is Wade’s other daughter Ellie Preston AKA Zenpool 2099.

Headpool, Kidpool, and Babypool

Image via Marvel Studios

This concept art for Deadpool & Wolverine gives us a closer look at three major Deadpool variants in the film: Headpool, Kidpool, and Babypool. Headpool is a zombie Deadpool from the Marvel Zombies 3 comics and the Deadpool Corps, though he is a lot goofier in the film than the much creepier original. He’s voiced by Castle‘s Nathan Fillion.

Kidpool is also a major member of the Deadpool Corps in the comics, recruited by Wade Wilson from the Xavier Orphanage for Troubled Boys (Kidpool is a girl in the film). Babypool, however, is an original. The two young Deadpools are voiced by Ryan Reynolds’ children, Seven-year-old Inez and one-year-old Olin.

Nicepool

New look at Ryan Reynolds with long hair & a top knot on set of 'DEADPOOL 3'. #Deadpool3



Source: @MailOnline pic.twitter.com/OJubzHJRXT — Feature First 📽️ (@Feature_First) January 19, 2024

Nicepool was one of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s funniest characters and a different take on the same concept that originated Zenpool — what if Wade Wilson wasn’t so angry all the time? The Deadpool variant is hilariously played by Ryan Reynolds in a wig and does not have regenerative powers, leading him to suffer a gruesome death in the Deadpool Corps confrontation.

Peterpool

Photo via 20th Century Fox

The true hero of Deadpool & Wolverine is Peter, a normal salesman portrayed by Rob Delaney since the character joined the X-Force in Deadpool 2. He is one of Wade Wilson’s best friends and biggest fans and joins the Deadpool showdown just in time to stop all of the murderous variants. As it turns out, they all have a Peter in their timelines, and just the sight of him makes them too giddy to fight. Bless Peter.

Others

Image via 20th Century Fox

As mentioned, there are a hundred Deadpools in the infamous Deadpool & Wolverine scene and we managed to spot a few cameos without speaking lines, evidencing the amount of detail put into this film. Among them were Magicianpool (aka Deadpool in a top-hat and a cape), Kingpool (aka Deadpool in a crown and a different cape), Pirate Deadpool (this one is actually briefly in the comics), Sherlockpool (a Deadpool wearing a deerstalker and another cape), Welsh Deadpool (donning the Welsh flag across his chest and rumored to be portrayed by the striker Paul Mullin who plays for Wrexham, the soccer club owned by Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny actor Rob McElhenney), Scottishpool (with bagpipes and a kilt), and finally a Deadpool in a black suit that immediately reminded us of charred Deadpool from Deadpool 2 AKA the film’s take on the comics’ black and white X-Force Deadpool suit.

Eagle-eyed fans will be combing Deadpool & Wolverine for every variant they can find (we’re sure there’s more). The film is currently playing in theaters and is expected to be released on digital in the Fall.

