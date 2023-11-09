What is the Deadpool Corps and will they appear in ‘Deadpool 3?’

How many Deadpools is too many?

Trick question — there can never be too many Deadpools. That’s easily proven by the Deadpool Corps, a team of capable, but very weird, killers Marvel introduced back in the early 2010s. Only a few issues following the team were ever released, but they are among the most entertaining Deadpool comics out there. It’s hard to compete with Wade’s flirtation with death or that one time he exchanged fisticuffs with a bunch of dead presidents, of course, but Deadpool Corps still gives those wacky storylines a run for their money.

What is the Deadpool Corps?

Image via Marvel Comics

Marvel has put out some strange offerings over the years, but the most successful is inarguably Deadpool. He isn’t nearly as wild as the insanely powerful Doop, nor does he boast the crazy powers of the Living Eraser, but Deadpool hits that sweet spot between impossibly weird and exhaustingly normal. He’s odd, more than a little bit insane, but he’s ours.

He’s also not the only Deadpool out there. As the MCU has taught us well, an array of different worlds exist out there, all of which boast alternate versions of the people who exist in ours. The multiverse is a broad and almost impossibly complex concept, but within it a million possibilities exist. Possibilities like the Deadpool Corps, a team of Deadpools hand-selected from an array of different universes.

There’s Deadpool himself, the OG, who we’ve seen star in two live-action films of his own, and hails from Earth-616. Initially, he’s only joined in his happy, insane little crew by a few alternate versions of himself, which include Ladypool, a female Deadpool named Wanda Wilson from Earth-3010; Kidpool, a youthful version of the Merc with a Mouth from Earth-10330; Dogpool, a mutated Deadpool dog from Earth-103173, and Headpool, the disembodied zombie head of Deadpool from Earth-2149.

Eventually, the team grew significantly larger, and added in the likes of Deadpool Pulp, an Earth-10310 version of Deadpool who is also a CIA agent (but don’t worry, he’s still insane); Pandapool, who I shouldn’t even have to describe at this point; Golden Age Deadpool, an old school take on the Regenerating Degenerate from Earth-TRN245, and Mimepool, a mime Deadpool from Earth-20110.

They’re joined by several more DPs, of gradually increasing absurdity. Motorpool, Beard of Beespool, Squirrelpool, Grootpool (yep, that Groot), Knightpool, the absurdly named Hawkeyepool, Chibipool, and, of course, Watari (Ronin-pool) all eventually join their red and black adorned brethren in combat, but very few alternate versions of Deadpool remain alive in current Marvel canon.

Could the Deadpool Corps be in Deadpool 3?

Image via Marvel Comics

With so little information out about the film so far, it’s hard to know if the Deadpool Corps will make its debut in Deadpool 3. With all the multiversal shenanigans going on in the MCU, however, it’s only a matter of time before the team makes its big entrance.

Particularly if Deadpool maintains the popularity he boasted across his first two appearances, both of which maintain high scores from audiences and critics alike. Should our favorite merc become a new leading force, the eventual appearance of the Deadpool Corps is all but guaranteed.

As for Deadpool 3? Once we manage to get our greedy hands on a bit more information about the film, we’ll be able to give a better estimate. My instincts tell me not to count anything out — this is Deadpool, after all — and, as such, I’ll be hanging onto hopes that the MCU masses will get their intro to a very odd team, very soon.