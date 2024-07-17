Is Ryan Reynolds secretly playing every Deadpool variant in ‘Deadpool 3?’

Deadpool & Wolverine is getting closer and closer, with fewer than ten days until its premiere. Fans have been speculating about who will appear in the highly anticipated film, and now we have just one question: is Ryan Reynolds playing every Deadpool variant in the superhero movie?

Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t technically Deadpool 3, as the new installment following the beloved anti-hero will split the time between Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Although we’re mere days away from its July 26th premiere, there isn’t much we know about the film’s plot, or who is really in it.

With the Merc with a Mouth officially joining the MCU, the upcoming installment boasts a bigger budget and it comes with the promise of a lot of cameos from X-Men and the MCU. Set in the multiverse, there are multiple Deadpool variants, including the mysterious Lady Deadpool, so, who is playing all of them?

Is Ryan Reynolds every Deadpool variant?

The latest teaser for the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine gave a new glimpse at Lady Deadpool, but it was not so we could figure out who will play the character. The internet heavily speculated it might be Ryan Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, as she is the favorite contender for the role. However, other options include Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds himself… in a wig.

So far, very few actors and cameos have been confirmed. Unfortunately, who will play Lady Deadpool isn’t among them. It’s unclear whether Blake Lively will join the Deadpool franchise as Lady Deadpool, or if Ryan Reynolds himself will take over every single variant.

While Blake Lively makes sense on paper as Lady Deadpool (she’s his real wife, so it works out), how fun would it be just to have Ryan play different characters, using wigs and CGI? Both options seem valid, however, there might be other options who might play Lady Deadpool and other ‘Pool variants.

Reynolds has several famous friends, aside from the ones in the film — Jackman and the film’s director, Shawn Levy. He is close to Swift, MCU’s Chris Hemsworth, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and more, and they could all be great as Deadpool variants.

However, the icing on the cake would be to use another Ryan — Ryan Gosling, whom Reynolds and Blake Lively use to troll each other online. Can you just imagine how many jokes can come with Gosling playing Reynolds’ character? Plus, Barbie and The Nice Guys proved just how amazing Gosling is at comedy, and Deadpool fits him like a glove, and it would make the second-best choice to Reynolds playing every Deadpool variant. On top of that, if Gosling did play a Deadpool variant, the famous Spider-Man meme pointing at each other would become history and would be replaced with Deadpool.

