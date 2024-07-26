A ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ icon makes a sneaky cameo in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ and you definitely missed it

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Recommended Videos

The jury’s still out on whether Deadpool & Wolverine will go down as a movie that lived up to the hype or dropped the ball, but one thing you definitely can’t accuse the threequel of is skimping on the superhero cameos. Deadpool 3 makes the most of its unique vantage point as the nexus of the MCU and Fox universes by bringing in familiar faces from across movies and comic books past.

As the trailers spoiled, this includes a whole heap of Deadpool variants — known as the Deadpool Corps. Lady Deadpool naturally stole the show in the marketing, as folks eagerly theorized over whether Blake Lively or Taylor Swift was playing her. As it happens, the answer isn’t quite as simple as that, but any disappointment should be off-set by the other insane cameos playing different members of the Deadpool Corps. That includes one Guardians of the Galaxy star we didn’t expect back so soon.

One Deadpool variant is played by a Guardians of the Galaxy veteran

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

In the movie’s climax, the Deadpool Corps escape from the Void and come after Wade aka Deadpool Prime and Wolverine for an epic and bloody street fight on Earth-1005 (the X-Men universe). Against expectations, none of them unmask, but that doesn’t mean we don’t get a bunch of surprise cameos.

Sure enough, Blake Lively does indeed play Lady Deadpool, if only in a voiceover role. Others with speaking parts include Babypool (well, he makes noises, that counts) and Kidpool (though he’s sadly not played by Walker Scobell). Then there’s Cowboy Deadpool. Thought his Southern drawl sounded familiar? That’s because he’s voiced by none other than Matthew McConaughey! Alright, alright, alright, calm down.

The one that might be most interesting to Marvel die-hards, however, is Headpool, the decomposing Deadpool skull flying around via a motorblade attached to his cowl. He’s voiced by none other than Nathan Fillion, the two-time Guardians of the Galaxy cameo king. The Firefly and Castle legend previously portrayed an alien Kiln inmate in the first Guardians and Master Karja in Vol. 3. He’ll next be reuniting with old pal James Gunn for 2025’s Superman, as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, so to see him return to the MCU like this is a pleasant surprise.

In the comics, Headpool actually hails from the Marvel Zombies universe — adapted for the What If…? animated series — so there’s another crossover for you. Could Fillion even reprise his role for the upcoming Marvel Zombies spinoff show? Now that the Merc with the Mouth is officially part of the MCU family, anything can happen. Even Matthew McConaughey playing Cowboy Deadpool, apparently.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy