Fans unanimously agree on the most unnecessary upcoming Marvel project

Marvel‘s Comic-Con presentation delivered a deluge of mind-blowing announcements about the future of the MCU, with fans ecstatic over everything from the bumper-sized Daredevil: Born Again to two new Avengers movies coming in 2025. But, this being the Marvel fandom, folks can’t be happy about every single thing, with one project, in particular, being labeled by some as unnecessary.

A number of devil-fearing souls out there believe that Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the WandaVision spinoff set to star Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, doesn’t need to happen. But others have leaped to the show’s defense and produced some compelling evidence for why Agatha is definitely far from the most pointless production based on a Marvel Comics character on the horizon.

As Twitter user @Drakelioe argued in a viral tweet, using Twitter’s new favorite The Boys meme to illustrate their point, the actual answer is, without a doubt, Sony’s El Muerto movie.

Marvel fans : "The Agatha show was so unneccessary"



El-Muerto : pic.twitter.com/NLUwf2XjCy — Drakey (@Drakelioe) July 25, 2022

While Agatha is admittedly an unexpected character to receive her own Disney Plus show, seeing as the immortal witch has never had her own comic series, at least she’s a well-storied character in Marvel lore. El Muerto, meanwhile, has appeared in a grand total of two issues of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in 2006. Nevertheless, Sony is developing a solo film for the character, a Mexican wrestling-themed supervillain.

Musician Bad Bunny is due to play the part, something he’s hugely psyched about — although he appears to be the only one. You might think, in the wake of Morbius underperforming, such a risky project might be shelved but, as far as we know, El Muerto remains a go at the studio. It’s currently scheduled to come out on Jan. 12, 2024.

Funnily enough, Agatha: Coven of Chaos — previously subtitled House of Harkness — is due to hit streaming shortly before that, putting its spell on viewers sometime in winter 2023.