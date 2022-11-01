‘WandaVision’ star reacts to ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ casting news

Of the over half a dozen Marvel shows to premiere on Disney Plus since 2020, WandaVision is lauded by many as one of the franchise’s best. The 9-episode hit show not only brought Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) storyline to a heartbreaking crux but also introduced both new and familiar characters into the fold. Among them was 11-year-old Julian Hilliard, who played Billy Maximoff, one of Wanda’s twin sons.

Since WandaVision’s incomparable success, Marvel announced the addition of its spin-off series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos starring none other than Kathryn Hahn as the titular character. Now, as the show inches closer to its eventual release, news of the latest casting decisions is being announced. Most recently that included Joe Lock from Netflix’s hit series Heartstopper.

Shortly after the news of Locke’s addition to the cast was announced by Variety, 11-year-old Hilliard took to Twitter to cheekily ponder whether or not Marvel fans heard the exciting news with a gif of Agnes aka Agatha Harkness winking.

Hilliard’s chiming on Locke’s casting and the use of Agnes’ winking gif further corroborates fans’ theory that Locke might end up playing an older version of his character, Billy Maximoff aka Wiccan. If so, that may also offer more context to the show’s synopsis. As it stands, Agatha: Coven of Chaos does not have an official synopsis and the character herself does not have a solo Marvel comic nor any substantial amount of lore. Where Marvel plans to take the spin-off has been largely unknown, but if Locke does indeed play the older version of Billy Maximoff, it’s safe to assume Agatha: Coven of Chaos will exist in a timeline several years after WandaVision.

Should Locke’s casting fulfill fans’ theories, it would only propel the notion that the Young Avengers are on their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will begin filming in Dec. Last we saw the powerful witch, she was trapped inside the bubbly personality of Agnes, put there by Wanda to keep her from causing more chaos, no pun intended.