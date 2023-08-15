Could Wiccan and Hulkling get together in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos?’ Casting rumors, explained

While Loki, The Marvels, and Deadpool 3 are mostly grabbing the attention right now, Agatha: Coven of Chaos is quietly bubbling away in its cauldron and might just be the most exciting MCU project coming up over the next few months. While it’s currently undated, the WandaVision spin-off is likely to hit Disney Plus in Q1 2024 and all the signs are pointing to it being an important building block for the future of the franchise.

Case in point, while Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke has been dutifully spoiler-phobic to the press, it’s widely believed that he’s playing Wiccan, the aged-up son of Wanda Maximoff, in the Kathryn Hahn vehicle. And where Billy goes, his comic book boyfriend/later husband Hulkling can’t surely be far behind. Hopes for these star-crossed lovers coming together imminently in the MCU have just been raised as well, thanks to some (albeit confusing) scuttlebutt that’s been going around. So, let’s clear up what’s real and what’s as fake as Wanda’s Hex.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos casting rumors indicate Wiccan’s about to get a new boyfriend

Image via Marvel.com

As much as I and every other Heartstopper/MCU fan out there might want it to happen, there is sadly no current momentum on Kit Connor joining Joe Locke in the Marvel universe as Hulkling. Instead, eyebrows were raised when Mashable shared an exclusive interview with Agatha actress Sasheer Zamata in which they claimed that fellow cast member Miles Gutierrez-Riley would be playing Hulkling in the show.

Mashable quickly retracted the statement and the live article now includes no vestige of the claim, however, it’s hard to put a genie — well, a muscular green teen, anyway — back in the bottle once it’s out there. Nevertheless, further uncorroborated information has emerged that argues Gutierrez-Riley isn’t Teddy Kaplan at all, although he will apparently fill the role of Billy’s love interest.

Image via Twitter

According to scooper CWGST, Gutierrez-Riley is playing an original character for the screen called Eddie, who is noted to be Billy’s “boyfriend” and is “very supportive.” Well, that’s good for Billy, as Locke’s Wiccan deserves a significant other who’s just as loving as his Netflix alter ego’s boyfriend over in Heartstopper, but it does suggest that Wiccan/Hulkling fans may be disappointed in the short term.

Again, in lieu of Patti LuPone spilling more than she should, we don’t know for certain the ins and outs of Billy’s arc in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, or even if he is 100 percent in it or not (although if he isn’t, I’ll eat my witch’s hat). However, it seems like we’ll have to wait for one of Marvel Comics’ most popular LGBTQ+ couples to come together in some kind of Young Avengers project.

Additional reporting provided by Cody Raschella.