Patti LuPone continues spoiling all of Marvel’s secrets about ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

It seems like Marvel’s anti-spoiler apparatus ain’t got nothing on Patti LuPone, because she has officially joined Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland on the list of the franchise’s most unfailing informers. After spilling the tea on her Agatha: Coven of Chaos character, her powers, and her involvement in the show, as well as Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke’s, the screen and Broadway legend has just let us all in on a few more of the WandaVision spin-off’s secrets.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about her new Ari Aster-directed movie Beau is Afraid, LuPone confirmed Coven of Chaos is a musical — which makes sense, after all, since the original Evita is in it. The coven, of which LuPone, leading lady Kathryn Hahn, Plaza, and Locke are members, will be bursting into song every now and again in the upcoming Marvel project, making it essentially the first Marvel musical.

“Our lead singer is Kathryn. I’m singing backup, and the songs have been written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez.”

Audiences will likely recognize Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robbert “Bobby” Lopez as the award-winning songwriting duo for other Disney IPs like the Frozen films, and Coco. They also wrote the now iconic “Agatha All Along” theme from WandaVision, whose huge popularity was one of the driving forces behind the Salem witch getting her own spin-off show.

Image via Marvel Comics

“I said, ‘Listen, I don’t harmonize. I’ve always been a soprano. I’ve always been on the top line.’ But it’s just been great fun,” LuPone, who is usually the top-billing singer in any room she occupies, said of singing backup in Coven of Chaos. “There’s no CGI either. What I am seeing on this show is craft,” she added.

The Tony, Grammy, and Olivier-winning actress and singer will play 450-year-old Sicilian witch Lilia Calderu. There is no defined release date for Agatha: Coven of Chaos yet, but it’s expected to hit Disney Plus in late 2023 or early 2024.