‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ star drops major new details about her ‘hot’ character on the MCU’s supernatural spin-off

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of Hollywood’s most tight-lipped, secretive, and heavily-guarded franchises in the industry, if not the most. Coming by secrets ahead of time is nearly impossible to do without getting burned — just ask the recently-deceased Reddit account shot down by Marvel’s snipers for leaking Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s script. However, thanks to Agatha: Coven of Chaos actress Patti LuPone, we now have a much better idea of where this highly-anticipated Disney Plus show is headed.

While sitting down with the women of The View in promotion of her movie Beau is Afraid, LuPone peeled the curtain back a little too far about her involvement with Coven of Chaos. When asked by Alyssa Farah Griffin to share a bit about what fans can expect, LuPone let it rip.

According to LuPone, she is playing the 450-year-old Sicilian witch Lilia Calderu from the Marvel comics, “whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot,” LuPone says. She also confirmed that she, Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and Joe Locke are all a part of a coven of witches, as well as actresses Sasheer Zamata and Ali Ahn.

“It’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she’s hot, she’s really hot, she’s got a great body and hair. I didn’t know there were witches, I didn’t know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and the Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke.”

Prior to LuPone’s interview, it was unclear who she, Plaza, or Locke would play on the show. While it was assumed Plaza would play a witch of some kind, Marvel fans held out hope that Locke would play Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) son, Billy aka Wiccan. LuPone’s comments seem to indicate he will not play the magical member of the Young Avenger, but instead a Familiar, possibly even Agatha’s Familiar.

In addition to every bit of tea spilled, LuPone also seemed to confirm that Agatha: Coven of Chaos will premiere on Disney Plus sometime in 2024. She said the show is not done filming in Atlanta, Georgia yet, but added,” I think it’s gonna be fantastic.”