Kathryn Hahn says ‘all bets are off’ when it comes to ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

Like much of Marvel, Agatha: Coven of Chaos has existed in a realm of near-impenetrable secrecy since it was announced back in 2021. The Disney Plus show will continue the events laid out in the megahit success, WandaVision, but how it plans to do so has stayed completely confidential. But thanks to its main actress, Kathryn Hahn, our appetites have now been whetted just enough to keep us salivating.

While speaking with The Playlist in promotion of her new Hulu limited series Tiny Beautiful Things, Hahn was asked what on Earth Coven of Chaos will be about and where the show intends to take the MCU. Without invoking the wrath of Marvel’s snipers, the 49-year-old actress had the perfect answer.

“I think all bets are off. I think all bets are off and all bets are on the table. How’s that for an answer?”

We’ll take it.

Thanks to the enormous success of WandaVision, Coven of Chaos has been one of the more anticipated projects of the MCU’s Phase 5. Now that the cast and crew are at the tail-end of filming (scheduled to conclude around the end of April), the chatter surrounding it has picked up, and boy oh boy has it been absolutely tantalizing.

From theories such as the debut of Doctor Doom to the return of the Scarlet Witch, not to mention the addition of cast members like Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke, there’s a lot to look forward to.

One of the biggest questions remaining, though, is how Hahn’s Agatha will escape the imprisonment she endured at the hands of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in the finale of WandaVision. Perhaps Wanda’s potential demise during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set Agatha free? Or maybe something else entirely? There are a lot of lingering question marks here. Our only hope is that Hahn and other members of the cast feel brave enough to go toe-to-toe with Marvel’s snipers and sneak us a few more teases.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus in late 2023 or early 2024.